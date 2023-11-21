Empowerment: Tarkigh’s achievements recognized at Made in Benue 8th Edition

By Rita Okoye

Hon Dickson Tarkigh, the esteemed House of Representatives member representing the Makurdi and Guma constituency, has received a prestigious nomination for the highly acclaimed Made In Benue Man of the Year Award. This recognition comes as a result of his outstanding contributions and impact in the realms of politics and youth empowerment.

Led by the renowned convener and musical icon, OD Woods, the Made In Benue Team recently paid an official visit to Hon Dickson Tarkigh at his office in Abuja. The purpose of the visit was to present him with the official Nomination Letter for the distinguished Made In Benue Excellence Award, specifically in the Man of the Year category. This esteemed accolade recognizes his remarkable accomplishments and positive influence in the political arena. Hon Dickson Tarkigh has played a pivotal role in delivering tangible benefits of democracy and has been a driving force behind significant youth empowerment initiatives. His unwavering commitment to prioritizing youth engagement has garnered immense respect and admiration. Furthermore, his establishment of impactful social programs in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, has left an indelible mark on the local community.

The Made In Benue Award Team, together with OD Woods, nominated Hon Dickson Tarkigh for the Man of the Year Award, highlighting his exceptional achievements and outstanding performance in the Made In Benue 8th Edition. The official invitation letter for this prestigious accolade was personally presented to Hon Dickson Tarkigh during the meeting at his office in Abuja.

In gracious acceptance, Rt Hon Tarkigh Dickson expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is worth noting that since 2015, I have refrained from accepting awards, as I believe my primary duty is to diligently fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me by my constituents, ensuring the delivery of nothing less than commendable dividends of democracy.”

Hon Tarkigh further emphasized that his focus remains on serving the people and that seeking personal recognition for fulfilling his responsibilities is not his priority. However, he acknowledged the consistent efforts of the Made In Benue platform in promoting love and unity among Benue citizens. Hon Dickson Tarkigh expressed his honor to be associated with the brand and made a special exception to accept the Made In Benue Award.

In response, Mr. OD Woods, the Convener, conveyed his deep appreciation for Hon Dickson Tarkigh’s gracious acceptance and extended heartfelt prayers for continued blessings upon him as he continues to prioritize the welfare of Benue and its citizens. OD Woods commended Hon Dickson Tarkigh for his numerous achievements thus far.

Hon Dickson Tarkigh pledged his presence at the upcoming Made In Benue 8th Edition on December 26th, where he will personally receive the prestigious Man of the Year award. He commended the Made In Benue brand for providing an annual positive social experience that engages and empowers the youth over the past eight years. Hon Dickson Tarkigh emphasized the importance of nurturing and discovering talents at events like Made In Benue, aligning perfectly with his message of empowerment and all-around capacity building. He expressed sincere gratitude to the team for the nomination letter.

This remarkable recognition of Hon Dickson Tarkigh’s significant contributions to politics and youth empowerment at the Made In Benue 8th Edition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and commitment to effecting positive change. The upcoming ceremony on December 26th promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating excellence and commemorating the remarkable achievements of individuals like Hon Dickson Tarkigh.