Empowering Credible Elections: Uzabe 3.0 at the Forefront of Data Management in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa

As Nigerians prepare for the off-cycle elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States in Nigeria today, election observers face the critical task of ensuring transparency and credibility in the electoral process. Stepping into this pivotal role is Uzabe 3.0, deployed by a Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE), in partnership with Ushahidi, an open-source software application which utilises user-generated reports to collate and map data. ‘

Uzabe, a tool that promises to revolutionise how election data is collected, managed, and visualised, is setting a new standard for electoral transparency and accountability.

Integrated with Modes of Action, Uzabe provides a singular platform for efficient data management, ensuring a streamlined and cohesive approach to the observation process.

Recognising the unique challenges of each region, Uzabe’s transition to customisable surveys allows election observers to tailor data collection to the specific context of Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States. This adaptability ensures that every information is contextually relevant and contributes to a holistic understanding of the electoral dynamics.

CODE’s situation room officials wield Uzabe’s task integration feature to introduce a rigorous verification process. Each post undergoes meticulous tasks, ensuring only verified and accurate information enters the electoral narrative. This guarantees the credibility of the observations presented.

More importantly, Uzabe’s collections and saved searches feature becomes indispensable for election observers as it enables real-time monitoring. Aggregating such critical information and creating custom searches ensures that observers can stay abreast of developments, facilitating swift and informed decision-making.

As election observers transition from traditional “reports” to Uzabe’s comprehensive “posts,” a commitment to transparency and accountability is emphasised. Each observation, captured through surveys, becomes part of a traceable and auditable electoral history.

To increase accountability and transparency in the elections, workflows in Uzabe facilitate the efficient movement of electoral reports through different states, which is crucial for election observers managing multiple tasks simultaneously. This also ensures timely reporting and response to unfolding electoral events.

In ensuring that the electoral process is better, Uzabe’s robust role-based security model provides election observers with controlled access to critical data. This security feature enhances the integrity of the observation process and instils confidence in the accuracy of the reported information.

As the off-cycle elections unfold in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States today, Connected Development’s deployment of Uzabe 3.0 underscores its commitment to transparent democracy. The amalgamation of technology and grassroots observation positions CODE at the forefront of promoting credible electoral processes, ensuring that the voices of the people are accurately and transparently reflected.

Uzabe 3.0, with its innovative features and seamless interface, becomes not just a tool for data management but a catalyst for positive change in how elections are observed and reported. Through the lens of Uzabe, Connected Development propels election observers into the future of transparent and credible electoral processes, setting a standard for organisations across Nigeria and beyond.

Hamzat Lawal, CODE’s Chief Executive Officer, captured it aptly in his recent interview with Arise TV, saying, “Elections should be a celebration of democracy… and for us at Connected Development, election observation is a noble call to service.”

As the nation watches, Connected Development and Uzabe 3.0 stand as beacons of integrity, transparency, and progress in election observation.