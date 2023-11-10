Emmanuel Adediran: Nigeria’s trailblazing marketing professional

Emmanuel Adediran, a Business Unit Director, has recently garnered well-deserved acclaim at the renowned Brandcom Awards 2023, where he was honored as one of Nigeria’s Top 35 marketing and communication professionals under the age of 35.

This prestigious recognition stands as a testament to Emmanuel’s unwavering dedication, expertise, and fervor for the industry.

With an illustrious decade-long career in the field, Emmanuel has consistently delivered exceptional marketing and media solutions that have propelled brands to the forefront of their respective markets.

His extensive knowledge spans across diverse sectors, including FMCG, FinTech, and Telecoms, among others. Currently serving as the Business Unit Director at OMG WeCA, the largest media Agency Network in the region, Emmanuel not only embodies leadership but also acts as a catalyst for positive change.

Emmanuel’s responsibilities encompass driving business growth for a diverse portfolio of clients while spearheading the localization of global network initiatives and best practices. His commitment to both his profession and his clients has garnered widespread recognition.

Emmanuel’s professional and academic accomplishments have earned him numerous local and international accolades. His notable achievements include receiving the Media & Marketing Global Award 2022, the Festival of Media Global Award in 2021 and 2023 (all firsts for Africa), and the groundbreaking WARC Awards for Effectiveness in Partnership with Cannes Lions 2023, a prestigious achievement for Nigeria.

In addition to these remarkable accolades, Emmanuel was honored as the Young Media Pro West Africa Champion in 2017 and secured the Cannes Young Lion Champion title in both 2016 and 2017. He was also bestowed with the Top Paper Award in Integrated Marketing Communications by the Association of Business Executives (ABE UK).

Beyond his individual accomplishments, Emmanuel fervently believes in democratizing knowledge and strives to elevate the marketing practice to global standards. He actively participates in initiatives aimed at benefiting the industry, such as contributing invaluable insights about the media landscape in Nigeria and the WeCA subregion to the annual Media Facts Book since 2016.

In 2023, Emmanuel’s dedication to sharing knowledge led him to contribute to the book “Africa’s Gold Mine,” authored by Professor Uchenna Uzo, the Academic Director of the Africa Retail Academy of the LBS. Additionally, he spearheaded the 1st Annual Top Media Trend Forecast webinar for Nigeria in partnership with LBS and Geopoll, showcasing his commitment to keeping the industry well-informed and prepared for the future.

Recently, Emmanuel was appointed to join the committee established by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to determine the size and contribution of the marketing communication industry to Nigeria’s GDP.

When asked about his reaction to receiving the prestigious recognition at the Brandcom Awards 2023, Emmanuel expressed his gratitude and unwavering commitment to the industry.

“I am truly humbled by this recognition,” he said. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at OMG WeCA and our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of marketing and communication. I see this honor as a responsibility to continue elevating our industry and pushing boundaries.”

Adediran’s journey in marketing and communication is undeniably extraordinary. His achievements, passion for knowledge sharing, and dedication to the industry’s growth have not only earned him well-deserved recognition but have also inspired a new generation of professionals to strive for excellence. As we celebrate his success at the Brandcom Awards 2023, it is evident that Emmanuel is a rising star in the marketing and communication world, poised to make even greater contributions in the years to come.