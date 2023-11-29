Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative wins 2023 Carol Bellamy Leadership Award, supports smallholder women farmers

Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative (ERAI), a non-governmental humanitarian and development organization, has warned about the dire consequences of not paying adequate attention to climate change and its impact on smallholder farmers, particularly women smallholder farmers.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Gbenro Olajuyigbe, the organization, whose vision is a world where everyone takes informed and appropriate action to reduce vulnerability and prepare for emergencies, condemned the nonchalant attitude of the government and related agro-allied agencies toward the plight of smallholder women farmers, despite their contributions to reducing the risks of food insecurity, famine, and starvation in the country.

The organization whose priority is to support all processes that keep people safe, secure, and resilient in a just society stated this at the seed support given to smallholder women farmers at Supare, Akoko, in Ondo State, Nigeria. The project ‘Strengthening Resilience of Women Smallholder Farmers to Climate Crises in Supare, Ondo State, Nigeria’ is being funded by GCERF with the funds attached to the Carol Bellamy Leadership Award, 2023, won by the Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative (ERAI).

Olajuyigbe declared that ‘Women Small Farm Holders have tremendously contributed to food security in Nigeria. In the last few years, this category of farmers has been negatively affected by the impact of climate change, which has invariably affected their livelihoods, diminished their productivity, undermined their income, and reinforced their vulnerability.

Hence, there is a need to support the ‘adaptation of women smallholder farmers to the impact of climate change’.

The project was designed to enhance the resilience of women small farmers to overcome shocks that result from the impact of the climate crisis through capacity building, vulnerability risk reduction, and the promotion of pro-poor and pro-women small farm holders’ climate risk reduction policies.

It is expected that the project will contribute to reducing the exposure of women smallholder farmers to climate risks as well as improving the economic conditions of women smallholder farmers.

Olajuyigbe asserted that the project is already contributing to gender justice in the area because it adopted a gender-transformative approach.



He said that there is also a plan to model the project statewide, working with a network of women’s organizations at the state level.

On sustainability, Olajuyigbe stated that ‘the project is community-rooted, participatory, and inclusive. The participatory approach will ensure that the voices of women are heard and community ownership is encouraged. The buy-in of the targeted community and stakeholders has been earned. They can backstop upon exit’.

The Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative (ERAI) believes that the project is bound to contribute to addressing the challenges of food insecurity in Nigeria. Olajuyigbe declared!