Ember months: We’ll use Alcolizer to test motorists to stem crashes – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, says it will apply an alcolizer (breathalyser) to drivers to check excesses of motorists during the ember months.

Mr Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, said this during the flag-off of the ember months organised by Ifo on Friday at Ifo Motor Park, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2023 ember months was “Speed Thrills but Kills, Drive Responsibly, and Avoid Overloading.”

Uga said Alcolizer would be used to test motorists during ember months to stem the incessant cases of crashes.

“We are appealing to motorists to desist from using intoxicating substances like alcohol and drugs, as any erring driver would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” he said.

The sector commander noted that the use of alcohol and drugs affected the decisions of drivers negatively, thus sometimes leading to accidents.

Uga cautioned motorists against speeding, overloading, and night travel to reduce mishaps during the ember months.

He implored motorists to embrace common-sense driving and refrain from dangerous driving, as only the living could celebrate Christmas.

Uga also enjoined motorists to take adequate rest before embarking on any trip, as most of the road crashes were caused by exhaustion.

The sector commander appealed to the leadership of NURTW and RTEAN to educate their drivers, adding that safety was a collective responsibility.

Earlier, Mr Timothy Meeme, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, said 95 per cent of road crashes were caused by human factors.

Meeme listed the human factors as including speeding, overloading, drunk driving, driving with unsafe tyres, and a lack of vehicle maintenance.

“FRSC is appealing to motorists to desist from speeding, as the higher the speed, the greater the effect during a crash, and the less likely there will be survivors.

“In addition, they should adhere to all traffic rules and regulations, as ember months are also a period motorists take advantage to make up all their losses for the past months, leading to various traffic violations,” he said.

NAN also reports that FRSC decorated the Chairperson, Kikelomo Delano, Ifo Local Government Area, with an honorary special marshal at the event. (NAN)