‘Elevating education, nutrition, others vital for national development’

A leading mayonnaise brand, BAMA Mayonnaise, has restated commitment to the nation’s development, saying elevating education, nutrition and investment in young talents are ways by which it would be achieved.

The firm stated this at the Third Annual Adéwálé Students’ Conference and Inter-School STEM quiz competition in Ogun.

Brand Manager for the Mayonnaise Category GBFoods, Bright Mgbemele, said its partnership with ASC transcends symbolises the organisation’s unwavering commitment to the future of Nigeria’s next generation.

He said: “BAMA, a name synonymous with premium quality mayonnaise in Nigeria, continues to uphold its legacy. We have not only committed to elevating education and nutrition but have also taken a steadfast approach to empower and invest in young talents, nurturing their potential, and paving the way for a brighter future.

“This aligns seamlessly with GBfoods’ enduring dedication to local talent development and its celebration. For us at GBFoods, our collaboration with ASC transcends a mere partnership; it symbolizes a resolute commitment to the future of the next generation and the holistic development of Nigerians.”

Also speaking the convener, Michael Adesanya, expressed his gratitude for the support shown to his vision of promoting STEM education in Ogun.

He said: “I set out with a mission to raise the next generation of talents for Africa’s transformation. I believe strongly that science and technology are the bedrock of innovations that will transform our continent in this fast-paced 21st century.

“But how do we find our very best talent without competition? Like the Olympics, the World Cup, and tennis Grand Slams, ASC is the platform for revealing the peak of human abilities in education. We will produce talents that will inspire and change our world.”

The event concluded in a spectacular manner, bringing together over 1200 students, parents and teachers.

₦5,000,000 worth of prizes were awarded to secondary school students from various schools across Ogun State. The grand finale featured 48 qualified schools, each of which had successfully navigated through a series of theory-based tests and rapid-fire quiz contests.

Apt Scholars Universal College, Ota, emerged as the victors of the Adewale STEM Contest 2023, marking their second consecutive win. They took home the grand prize of ₦1,500,000.