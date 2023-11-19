Electricity subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight, APC chieftain, Oyintiloye

President Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Mr Bosun Oyintiloye, on Sunday, commended President Bola Tinubu on the stoppage of the implementation of the hike of electricity tariff saying the president is sensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, in a chat with newsmen in Osogbo, said that the directive was a true reflection that the president was sensitive to the plights of the masses.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, had on Nov. 8 revealed that President Tinubu recently stopped the implementation of a hike in electricity tariff and insisted that subsidy be paid on power consumed nationwide.

However, in his reaction, Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that removing electricity subsidy, while Nigerians were still battling with the effects of fuel subsidy removal would have been counter-productive.

He said the president’s decision on the electricity hike shows that he was in constant touch with the feelings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The APC chieftain said: “We need to commend the president for not allowing the hike in electricity tariff at this moment to scale through.

“This shows that the president meant well for Nigerians and all his economic policies are in line and tune with reality which is in the best interest of the populace.

“Removing electricity subsidy at this time while Nigerians are still struggling with the effects of fuel subsidy removal will not have been the best.

“But because the president is a man who understands what people are presently going through in terms of exchange rate, galloping inflations among others.

“And the president is working so hard to make Nigerians smile again, that is more reason he did not allow the hike to scale through.”

Oyintiloye also commended the president for allowing free and fair elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, adding that the results of the election show that the president is a man of integrity.

He said people were allowed to vote peacefully for the candidate of their choice without any form of intimidation or harassment.

“This shows that a new Nigeria is possible under this present administration.

“All that we need to do is to keep on supporting the president and his team as they navigate the ship of the country to the promised land”, he said.

Oyintiloye, however, congratulated Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo for his re-election, his Bayelsa counter, Douye Diri, and the newly elected Kogi governor, Usman Ododo.

He said the elections of the three governors show that Nigerians still have a very strong belief in the neutrality of the APC government.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, however, urged Nigerians to support the government in its “Renewed Hope Agenda”, adding the country will rise above its current challenges very soon.