Elections: Yiaga calls for arrest, prosecution of INEC officials over alleged electoral fraud

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS voters decide who to govern them during the off-circle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, Saturday, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, called for the arrest of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and accomplices over alleged electoral fraud in Kogi State.

The call for their arrest was made during a mid-day press conference on the off-circle governorship elections organised by Yiaga Africa in Abuja.

According to WTV Working Group, Yiaga Africa, Dr Asmau Maikudi, and, Director Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, while addressing journalists said Yiaga Africa’s data center received critical incident reports relating to pre-filled election results sheets in Ogori Magongo and Okehi LGAs in Kogi State.

They said: “Yiaga Africa calls for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all INEC officials and their accomplices involved in this grave electoral fraud and calls for the suspension of elections in the affected Wards.

“In addition, the report was received from wards 1 and 2 Onuimo LGA in Imo State, that the Police officials refused to deploy due to an issue relating to their allowance. INEC had to deploy its personnel and materials to the polling units unaccompanied by police officers.

“This was however addressed later and the Police officers deployed from 10 am to their respective polling units.

“Yiaga Africa also received a worrying report of manual accreditation of voters in Polling Unit 006 (ST. MARTINS SCH., EJULE/ST. MARTIN’S SCH. EJULE), Ward 3 Ofu Local Government Area in Kogi State where the polling officials refrained from accrediting voters with the BVAS and manually accredited voters.

“Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to ensure that the votes from polling units where the BVAS was not utilised for accreditation are cancelled in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa also reported alleged electoral malpractices by polling officials, which “polling officials requested monetary inducements before allowing party agents to observe the process in Umuchenta Village Square Polling Unit (16-07-06-010) in Atonerim ward of Ihitte/Uboma LGA in Imo State.

“In most polling units in Ehi Ward and Okesi Ward, Ogori-Magongo LGA and Eika/Ohizenyi Ward, Okehi LGA in Kogi state, INEC officials arrived at the polling units with pre-filled result sheets before accreditation and voting commenced.”

Meanwhile, in its preliminary recommendations, Yiaga Africa said, “We call on INEC to suspend elections in polling units/LGAs with reported incidents of pre-filled results forms. The commission should also arrest, investigate and prosecute the individuals responsible for this electoral offence.

“Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to extend the voting time, especially in Imo and Bayelsa states where the voting commenced late to ensure voters have an equitable opportunity to vote.

“Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to provide an update on when voters in locations where elections are yet to commence will vote, especially polling units affected by the late arrival of polling officials or materials destroyed due to the boat mishap in Southern Ijaw and those carted away during the abduction of INEC SPO in Sagbama LGA. And also the location where result sheets were pre-filled before voting in Ogori Mangogo and Okehi LGAs in Kogi State, respectively.

“Yiaga Africa calls on INEC and security agencies to uphold the transparency of the results collation process by complying with guidelines on results management and ensuring accredited election observers, media and party agents are present at all levels of result collation.

“Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to cancel elections in polling units where manual accreditation was recorded.

“We urge the voters to remain patient and peaceful through the voting and counting process. Yiaga Africa will provide updates as the voting process comes to an end and the results collation commences. At the end of the election, Yiaga Africa will provide statistically representative information about the conduct of the election.”