Election: Bayelsa Deputy Gov advises voters to be orderly

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged voters to exercise their franchise with decorum as the election “is a ballot affair not bullet affair”.

Ewhrudjakpo gave the advice after casting his vote at polling unit 6, ward 2, Ofoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He also told the people that election was a civic responsibility not a military activity.

Thanking Gov. Douye Diri for choosing him as running mate, Ewhrudjakpo appreciated the people of Ofoni community for always standing by him.

He said, “I want to thank God for having the opportunity to come for this second contest and I thank the governor who nominated me to be his running mate, because it is not my right, it is a privilege.

“I want to thank Bayelsa people for the massive support and solidarity and I want to thank the people of Ofoni community who have always queued behind me like a solid rock.

“We thank INEC for the process so far, but we are concerned about what is happening in Nembe and few other places.

“We pray that the security agencies and all the other agencies should do the right thing so that people should not be disenfranchised.

“Election is a ballot affair not a bullet affair, so people should make it a civic responsibility not a military responsibility.”

Ewhrudjakpo expressed concern over glitches in the process in Nembe and called on the people to be patient.

“We want to encourage Bayelsa people and Nembe people who have always had those glitches in every election circle.

“There is always violence in Nembe, I think it is becoming a little bit too much of a name for them to bear.

“We are confident that we are going to coast to victory because the candidates of the other parties have nothing actual to tell us.

“We want to plead with the political actors and actresses to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign,” he added.