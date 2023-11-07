EKITI PARAPO COLLEGE AT 70: Old students unveil anniversary plans



Ekiti Parapo College Old Students Association (EPCOSA) will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion at the school’s premises at Ido Ekiti on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

EPCOSA National President, Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, said: “The AGM and Reunion, which will be hosted by the 1983 Set of old students, is an annual performance presentation by the National Executive Committee to avail members a status report on the Association vis-à-vis the development and growth of our alma mater,” adding, “It is also an annual get-together of members to celebrate and share experiences of the outgoing year.”

He explained that the 2023 edition of the AGM/Reunion is special as it is the lead-up to the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Ekiti Parapo College (EKPACO), Ido Ekiti, which was the brainchild of two dynamic, though defunct, associations of Ekiti indigenes, namely, the Ekiti National Association (ENA) and Ekiti Progressive Union (EPU).

Continuing, Adekanmbi said: “The Platinum Jubilee of our College is planned as a one-year programme of activities that will commence with the marking of the Founders’ Day on Monday, January 29, 2024, while the Grand Finale will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024,” stressing, “Our Association will formally unveil the logo and theme of the 70th-anniversary celebrations as well as make presentations to the College at the National Reunion event on Saturday, November 11.”

The Association’s Public Relations Officer, Engr. Ayodeji Afolabi, on his part, said: “Our primary goal for celebrating EKPACO at 70 is to underscore our Association’s commitment to building a globally competitive educational institution that will be a legacy school to celebrate our past, consolidate our present, and chart a new course for the future.”

Ahead of the launch of various events to mark the Platinum Jubilee, representatives of the Old Students Association plan to pay a courtesy visit to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, to inform him of plans for the coming-of-age of the only college in Ekiti State founded primarily to underscore the unity of the Ekiti people.

Ekiti Parapo College was founded on Friday, January 29, 1954, as a memorial to the 16-year (1877–1893) Ekiti war of independence that was fought to achieve the historic liberation of Ekitiland from the grips of Ibadan, their internal colonial masters.