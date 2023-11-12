Ekene Umenwa/Moses Bliss video: My reaction is between me and my God, says Ekene Umenwa

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was one of the most beautiful weddings Nollywood had ever seen, when actress, Ekene Umenwa signed the dotted lines with her heartthrob, Ifeanyi Ogbodo Alex.

Not only was it glitzy and dazzlingly glamorous, it also had a roll-call of the creme de la creme of the movie industry. For the bride, it was like Alice in Wonderland. An unforgettable day to cherish. But then, Nigerians would always find a snag in the most beautiful of things and they did with the Ekene/Alex wedding themed #EA2023.

This was when gospel singer, Moses Bliss showed up at the wedding unannounced, to perform. The video which went viral captured Ekene’s reaction when she heard Moses Bliss’ voice and began to look around in shock before eventually spotting the gospel singer.

Ekene ran to the artist and knelt down, giving him a tight hug around the waist. Her spouse stood next to her, wearing a small smile, while she remained on her knees for a few seconds.

The actress, still stunned, chose to give Moses Bliss a closer hug after her husband eventually assisted her in getting back on her feet.

The video has sparked a lot of conversation on social media; some people believe Ekene was moved by the holy spirit as Moses Bliss ministered, while others think her actions were inconsiderate of her husband.

One of the notable critics of the actress’ reaction is Frank Edoho of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ fame who felt Moses Bliss should have taken the initiative even if the actress erred.

He reasoned, “I can’t blame the singer for her reaction but he shouldn’t have held her when she latched on to him like that. Direct the bride back to her husband and calm her euphoria. That’s the etiquette.”

Replying to Edoho’s comment, Lexi Robert, wrote, “The disrespect is on another level

If they invited a female singer and the husband does the same, I wonder what her reaction will be.”

In the same vein, many people sided with the actress, saying her reaction was a normal one as she was pleasantly surprised by the presence of the singer, thus unable to control her surge of emotion.

When Potpourri reached out to the actress for her comment on the backlash that ensued after the video went viral, she said she has no comments.

But chipped in simply, ” I am telling you it’s the Lords doing and it’s marvelous in my sight. I don’t want to talk about it, my reaction is between me and my God and they won’t understand at all.” The lovebirds, Ekene and Alex were joined in Holy matrimony at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin City, Edo State on November 4, 2023. The reception followed thereafter at the Crown Heights Pavilion, also in Benin City.