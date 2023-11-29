Ejeben Foundation intensifies humanitarian work, gifts military water, solar, repairs bad road

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

In his efforts to complement the efforts of Delta State Government at the grassroots, the CEO of Wilson Ejeben Foundation, High Chief Willson Brume Ejeben, has again brought succour to Aladja Community by fixing failed portions of the Aladja/Ovwian road.

The foundation also completed and donated a water project and solar-powered electricity to the Nigerian Army, keeping peace in the troubled Aladja Community.

Ejeben, the philanthropist and oil magnate, doubles as the Isio of Udu and Bobaselu of Ugbo Kingdom in Ondo State.

He fulfilled his promise by completing the borehole project for the army officers stationed at the Aladja checkpoint in Udu Local Government Council of Delta State.

One of the military officers praised the kind gesture and assured that this unforgettable act of generosity by Double Chief Ejeben would be featured in their annual military magazine.

The Foundation donated books and educational materials to Ogbe-Udu Primary School, Makpa Primary School Oginibo, and Baba-Ido Primary School Okwagbe in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

It also completed the renovation of the Udu Bridge, the provision of free medical care, provision of water to Aladja primary school, the renovation of the said school toilet, building of male and female conveniences at Living Faith Church Aladja, and the supply of wheelchairs to the physically challenged persons in Aladja, Port Harcourt, and Ondo State.

It also donated food items worth thousands of naira to the Old People’s Home located at Harbour Road Port Harcourt Town Rivers State, a water borehole donation to Gods Care Orphanage Home at Otor-Udu in Udu LGA of Delta State, provision of a complete computer set to the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, and the Urhobo Interest Initiative Group, amongst others.

Comrade Henry Ubus, a member of the Foundation In a chat with Vanguard, noted that residents plying the road had excruciating experiences before the intervention of the foundation.

Ubus said that the foundation was excited to intervene, as the dream of the founder is to put a smile on people’s faces.