Eight die, six injured in Kwara auto crash

Eight persons died in an auto crash at Oke-Onigbin on the Omu-Aran-Ilorin Highway in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday.

An articulated vehicle and a bus were involved in the accident.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, Mr Stephen Dawulung, said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Busari Basambo, on Saturday in Ilorin that the accident happened in the night.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the Ilorin-bound Mitsubishi bus was overtaking another bus when it had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle.

“The collision resulted in the deaths of eight persons on the spot. They were one male adult, three female adults, and four children.

“Six other persons sustained injuries in the crash,’’ he said.

Dawulung said the dead were deposited in a morgue, while the injured were taken to another hospital for medical attention.

He added that the crash was blamed on overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, and poor visibility.

He advised motorists to always avoid nighttime journeys and overspeeding and to ensure they rested for 30 minutes after every four hours of driving.

“This is to avoid crashes resulting from poor visibility, fatigue, dozing, or loss of control of vehicles.

“The highest level of caution and concentration must be exercised while driving,” Dawulung advised. (NAN)