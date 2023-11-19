Egbin Power holds medical outreach in host communities

Providing access to routine medical check-up reduces vulnerability to life-threatening diseases, thereby promoting good health among community members, Egbin Power Plc has affirmed.

L-R, Medical Team Lead, Cecy Health Consult Ltd, Uche Emelifonwu; Baale of Ipakan, Chief Mustapha Lasisi; CSR, Events & Brand Specialist, Egbin Power Plc, Stella Olugbemi; Head of Corporate Communication & Branding, Egbin Power Plc, Felix Ofulue and Head Nurse, Cecy Health Consult Ltd., Divine Bashir at the 2023 Annual Medical Outreach organized by Egbin Power Plc for residents in its host Community, Ipakan, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The GenCo demonstrated this at its 2023 medical outreach programme organized in conjunction with Cecy Health Consult Ltd to provide free medical check-up for residents in its host communities – Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan.

The 3-day medical outreach catered for over four thousand people including children, adults, nursing mothers, and vulnerable members of the host communities who thronged to the venues to participate in the exercise. The medical exercise covered cardiovascular, arthritis, and dental screening for participants. After careful examinations by qualified medical practitioners, the participants were provided free quality medications as required.

Head of Corporate Communication and Branding, Felix Ofulue, emphasized that the GenCo through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) consistently demonstrates its commitment to catalyse development in the host communities by means of interventions that promote sustainability.

“At Egbin Power, our resolve to drive sustainable development in our host communities and enhance growth is borne out of our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Health is wealth; when people have good health, it boosts productivity, promotes community development and growth, while it sustains their existence. At Egbin Power Plc, we are passionate about making positive impact that accelerates rapid transformation in our host communities. Our actions are deliberate, inclusive and sustainable, in line with our CSR pillars of health, environment, education, and people empowerment,” Ofulue explained.

While commending the GenCo, the Regent of Ijede, Chief Musediku Aliu, said: “The exercise enables us to get access to medical experts who help us to treat some of the diseases affecting adults and children, while they also enlighten us on how to manage our health,” he said.

The Baale of Ipakan, Chief Mustapha Lasisi praised the GenCo for alleviating the health challenges of the community people through medical outreach. According to him, the free health check-up and medication provided participants the opportunity to tackle disease or any health challenges before they get worse. We are indeed grateful to Egbin Power because every year this initiative saves many people from suffering from life-threatening diseases.

The Iyaloja of Egbin, Mrs. Nosimot Yahya, said: “This medical outreach has enabled us to ward off diseases that threaten our lives and well-being. Egbin has been doing this for many years now, and we want them to continue because through this programme they have assisted many of us to have access to quality healthcare.”

Mrs. Akingboju Ataiyeshe, an indigene of Ijede who was among the people who benefitted from the medical outreach in Ijede said: “The programme takes away the financial worry that sicknesses put on us parents, that is why we are grateful to Egbin Power for coming to our community every year with this initiative.

Speaking on the yearly exercise, the Founder/CEO, Cecy Health Consult Ltd, Dr. Yomi Jaye noted that the regular medical outreach offers huge benefits to members of these communities, because through the exercise the participants have access to timely health check thereby detecting and preventing life-threatening diseases, they are able to tackle sickness before it claims lives, while they also avoid self-medication.

“With the turn-out of people at medical outreach also shows that the initiative is meeting their needs and contributing significantly to their well-being. We commend Egbin Power Plc and their community people for ensuring that the programme was organised successfully,” Dr. Jaye explained.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting the development of its host communities while enriching the lives of the people through a series of interventions. Apart from the medical outreach, Egbin provided other significant support to the host communities including the donation of an ambulance to the Ijede General Hospital and quarterly donation of medications which are administered free of charge to patients.

In addition, Egbin supplies free un-interrupted electricity to General Hospital Ijede and delivers free hospital grade oxygen to hospitals within Ikorodu.