Efficiency: Customs to tap into retirees’ experience – CGC

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The retired management staff of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is to play key roles in policy formulation and trade facilitation, as the organization strives for efficiency, going forward.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, indicated the maiden reunion of retired management staff and serving officers in Abuja at the weekend.

He said, “The inspiration behind this reunion is rooted in the recognition of the invaluable wealth of experience, wisdom, and dedication that each of you contributed during your illustrious service in the NCS

“This reunion is our way of re-establishing and strengthening those roots that connect the past, present, and future of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“As we bring together different generations of Management Staff, we acknowledge the tremendous wealth of knowledge that resides within this room and the untapped resource that retired officers represent.”

Mr. Adeniyi emphasized the need to bridge the past and current generations of officers, adding that the practice was well rooted in some frontline organizations in the country, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Nigeria Breweries, and General Electric (Nigeria).

“The importance of this connection is evident in various successful organizations that have harnessed the wealth of experience from their retirees,” he said.

The CG said that some of the mentioned organizations retained pools of experienced retirees as consultants.

According to the CG, “These diverse instances underscore the transformative power of tapping into the wealth of experience held by retired professionals.

“Their insights, cultivated through years of hands-on involvement, strategic decision-making, and problem-solving, have consistently proven invaluable.

“In various organizations, these retirees have not only preserved institutional knowledge but have also played a pivotal role in guiding institutions toward innovation and sustainable growth.

“By drawing parallels with these successful practices, the NCS stands to gain significantly. Applying similar principles in Customs-specific cases, particularly in areas like policy formulation, trade facilitation, and procedural enhancements, can pave the way for a more agile, informed, and forward-thinking customs operation.

“This exchange of insights can propel the NCS toward greater efficiency, enhanced regulatory compliance, and ultimately, contribute to the broader economic development goals of the nation.”