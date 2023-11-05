Efe Ajagba defeats Australia’s Goodall in WBC fight

…as Efemoney performs

Efe Ajagba, Nigerian heavyweight boxer, avenged his split-decision defeat to Joe Goodall in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Scotland by knocking out the Australian boxer in the fourth round of their 10-round fight at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada, United States on Sunday morning (Nigerian time)

Ajagba, who was ushered into the arena by Nigerian musician, Micheal Efe Ejeba, famously known as Efemoney, wasted no time in inflicting unanswered punches on his Aussie opponent.

Ajagba was on top for most of the four rounds and withstood a second-round fightback from the Australian puncher.

Referee Tony Weeks stopped their fight 50 seconds into the fourth round after Goodall had taken too many unanswered punches from the Nigerian boxer.

Ajagba improved his record to 19-1 and produced his 14th knockout. Brisbane’s Goodall (10-2-1, 9 KOs), who was still standing when their fight ended, lost inside the distance for the first time during his five-year pro career.

Ajagba’s jab was effective during the second round when Goodall had difficulty finding his way inside until he landed a left-right combination just after the midway point.

Ajagba’s counterright landed over Goodall’s jab with just over 1:10s to go in the opening round. Another flush right by Ajagba connected with just under 40 seconds on the clock in the first round.

With the victory over Goodall, Ajagba has defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) title in the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Efe sang his latest trending hit song, Money Talk (Ota Igho) featuring King Enakpodia, where he eulogised Ajagba, an Urhobo from Delta State, for his hard-hitting punches in the ring.

The Nigerian rapper’s performance was received with applause as the Texas-based WBC title holder walked into the ring for the fight while showcasing his boxing strength to the waiting crowd.

“Money Talk” has been trending on all music platforms and is enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country. The song blends Urhobo native beats with King Enakpodia handling the chorus in the Urhobo language.

The release of “Money Talk” follows the success of the dancehall song “Turn Up”, a collaboration between Efemoney and Jaywon, whose video was recently shot in Dallas, USA.