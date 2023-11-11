EFCC intercepts N11.04m, arrests 14 suspected vote buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in Otueke, and Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi.

EFCC Spokesperson Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested on Saturday in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of N11,040,000, comprising N9,310,00 intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa, and N1,730,000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were recovered from them.

“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had earlier deployed its personnel to monitor Saturday’s governorship elections in the three states.

Oyewale had said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the deployment aimed to prevent politicians and their agents from engaging in vote buying during the elections.

He explained that the exercise was part of the commission’s drive to checkmate electoral fraud and associated financial crimes. (NAN)