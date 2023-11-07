Edward Akinlade: A business savvy man in Real Estate, Tourism

By Jonathan Eze

In the ever-evolving and dynamic world of real estate and tourism, one man has consistently stood out as a visionary and a pioneer in Nigeria. He is Edward Akinlade, the Chief Executive Officer of Haldane McCall Plc/ Suru Homes for the past 16 years.



Mr. Edward Akinlade is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). His unwavering dedication to transforming the landscape of these industries has not only created opportunities for himself but has also positively impacted countless others, creating employments and boosting the Nigerian economy. Indeed, Akinlade is a true business-savvy man who has left an indelible mark on the realms of real estate and tourism.



His journey into these two intertwined industries is a testament to his exceptional business acumen. With a strong foundation in finance as a Chartered Accountant and a keen eye for market trends, he entered the real estate sector right from the United Kingdom for about 10 years before starting off in Nigeria. This was at a period when many were hesitant to venture into this uncertain terrain. His timing couldn’t have been better. As he navigated through the complexities of the real estate market, Akinlade quickly recognized the symbiotic relationship between real estate and tourism. He understood that the growth of one could significantly bolster the other.



With his unique insight, Akinlade began acquiring prime properties in key tourist destinations in Ikeja, Surulere and Ikorodu. He didn’t just purchase properties; he transformed them into exquisite vacation homes, and hotels. His knack for turning neglected structures into breathtaking getaways, equipped with top-notch amenities, was nothing short of remarkable. The success of these ventures especially Suru Homes didn’t just fill his coffers; it also created job opportunities and stimulated local economies.

Akinlade, a man of impeccable integrity, was not content with being a mere property owner. He delved deep into understanding the intricacies of the tourism industry. He established partnerships with local operators, explored eco-tourism options, and incorporated sustainable practices in his properties. These efforts not only attracted tourists but also garnered recognition for his commitment to responsible tourism.



In addition to his astute investments, Akinlade’s vision extended to urban development. He recognized the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between cityscapes and nature, which was vital for tourism and property value. His involvement in community development projects, charity and support for the less privilege stands him out in so many spheres. It was not merely about profits for him but about creating holistic and thriving communities.



Furthermore, Dr Edward Akinlade is a staunch advocate for innovation and technology in the real estate and tourism sectors. He understands that in this rapidly evolving world, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. By embracing the latest trends in the industry, he has managed to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and reduce environmental footprints. His forward-thinking approach has made his properties not only luxurious but also smart and sustainable.



One of the most admirable qualities of Dr Edward Akinlade is his dedication to giving back to the communities that have supported his endeavors. He has established charitable foundations that fund educational programs, healthcare initiatives among others. This philanthropic commitment not only showcases his social responsibility but also contributes to the well-being of local residents.



In an industry often characterized by cutthroat competition and transient trends, Akinlade stands out as a beacon of stability and foresight. His exceptional business suaveness has not only yielded financial success but has also significantly enriched the real estate and tourism sectors. His vision, commitment to sustainable development, and dedication to community welfare have set an inspiring example for others in these industries.

The Federal Government of Nigeria should as a matter of urgency without political discrimination honour Akinlade because he has paid his dues in the sector.

Edward Akinlade is the embodiment of a business-savvy man in real estate and tourism. His visionary approach, keen insights, commitment to sustainability, and contributions to local communities are exemplary. As the real estate and tourism industries continue to evolve, owner of Suru homes and hotels remains a guiding light for those who seek to make a positive impact while reaping the rewards of their investments.