Edo: Senator Okpebholo, Edo govt trade words over state expenditure

Okpebholo

Senator Monday Okpebholo, representing Esan Central has accused the Edo State government of misappropriating the N5bn petroleum subsidy removal allocated to the state by the Federal Government.

The senator popularly called ‘Akpakomiza’, also alleged an expenditure of N7bn on diesel to fuel Edo City Transport (ECTS) Buses in just three months.

But the Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare described Okpebholo ‘s allegations as misleading noting that his comment is undistinguished. imaginary and false.

According to Nehikhare, “The Edo State Government has spent N110, 509,230 in the last three months on the free bus scheme, which operates intra-city services from Monday to Saturdays and inter-city services from Monday to Sundays across the State.

“The scheme which commenced on September 11, 2023, for an initial two-month period to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government on the people of the State has continued to record success and garner positive feedback, directly benefitting over 1.5m Edo residents within the first phase of its operation.

“It is therefore disheartening and ridiculous to read in some sections of the media of patently false, baseless, and misleading comments by the Senator representing Esan Central, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on the free transport scheme, in a desperate bid to denigrate the Governor and put him in bad light.

Okpebholo took a swipe at Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and also addressed some crucial matters impacting the state, during the occasion of the 25th priestly anniversary and book launch of Very Rev Fr Dr Theophilus Idebaneria Itaman at the Lumen Christi International High School in Uromi.

He lamented how funds are allocated and wasted. Specifically, accusing Obaseki of misappropriating Edo State resources.

“The wasteful spending on diesel could have been spent to fix the terrible roads in the state and other areas.

Akpakomiza has therefore called for accountability and efficiency in the allocation of Edo State resources by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The senator also used the occasion to donate 10 computers and laptops at the book launch.