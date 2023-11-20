Edo PDP chieftain, commends Onaiwu for speaking to power

Robert Elijah, a staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North, has commended Earl Osaro Onaiwu for his boldness and audacity in condemning anti-democratic speech in the party.

“It takes a courageous leader like Earl Osaro Onaiwu to speak truth to power and call out partisanship within our great party. His unwavering commitment to the values and ethos of the PDP is admirable, and his recent criticism undemocratic statement is a testament to his forthrightness.”

Mr Elijah believes that in a democracy, it is essential to recognize and respect the diversity of our society. The principle of fairness and justice should always guide our actions and decisions. Earl Osaro Onaiwu’s resolute stance against ethnic favoritism goes hand in hand with the founding principles of the PDP, which celebrates diversity and inclusivity.

The abuses hurled at Earl Osaro Onaiwu by certain commentators only reinforce the importance of his boldness and courage in speaking out against injustice. It is unfortunate that some individuals choose to resort to personal attacks rather than engaging in healthy dialogue and constructive criticism.

As we move towards 2024, when a new candidate will be chosen by our party for Osadebey House, it is crucial for the PDP to continue embodying the spirit of inclusivity and transparency that has made our party the preferred choice for many Nigerians. We must unite under the common goal of promoting good governance, regardless of ethnicity or personal interests.

Robert Elijah applauds Earl Osaro Onaiwu for his unwavering commitment to upholding the values of the PDP and his courage to speak out against injustice. We call on all party members and supporters to emulate his example and strive for a more inclusive and equitable society.