Edo PDP chieftain chids  chairman over comments on 2024

.Urges mobilisation against Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun has criticized the state chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi over a recent video where he was talking to a group of people to support the emergence of an Edo Central person as the governorship candidate of the party ahead of 2024.

He also called for support from members of the party for the National Vice Chairman, South -South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih to salvage the party as he alleged that Obaseki came to the PDP with a “renegade” group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy it.

Part of the statement released by Bankole-Balogun who is also known as the Oteniete of Igarra reads: “The last four years have been an absolute disaster for Edo State. The last week more so particularly.

“The markers and indices are there for all to see. Only the blind, deaf, hallelujah boys and ancestor tax collectors would disagree.

“I continue to maintain that Godwin Obaseki is alien to the PDP and so it is very wrong to assume that the PDP is in power in Edo state “

He said “Yes, Obaseki and a renegade group from the APC by hook or crook (more by crook) still run the state Government in the APC fashion they have been accustomed to .

“And run it they have , in the most lack lustre manner we have seen , since the creation of the Midwest Region .

“The result is an absolute disaster. What the PDP now needs is fresh thinking , fresh ideas and a rejuvenated body .

“The 2024 elections and its preparation affords this opportunity to put the party and the state back on track .

“It is in this context that one is horrified at Dr Azigbemi’s faux pax and senseless declaration regarding the Governorship election and a candidate from his tribe. This is yet another shocking Obaseki scheme which the chairman executed to the chagrin of all right thinking people .

“Azigbemi has this time really gone overboard and must resign.

“A Party Chairman who should be a father of all, referee, an umpire, is now judge and jury and executioner ?

“This can’t and must not be allowed to stand.

“If we are to resort to primitive retrogressive tribal politics in this state , then we the Akoko-Edos have a lot more quest to shout for than any other tribal grouping in this state, as we are the only ones who have never had his son or daughter in the highest offices, yet we have capable people myself inclusive .

“I have in separate discourses analysed the situation well enough as it affects Akoko -Edo and so this is not the place for that .

“We in Akoko-Edo will support any son or daughter of this great state who has the undeniable PDP DNA . Homeboy or Home girl .Even though highly marginalised, even with its substantial election wining population and votes, we will not go down the path of tribal politics.”

He said “As 2024 beckons for Edo state, the challenge is to rid the state of all manners of dubious characters.

“The stakeholders of the party Must now rally round behind its organic leadership cultivated over several years and triumphs .( Triumphs which have now been watered down to no Senators and just one Rep member ) complete failure in my reckoning .

“This is the time for the PDP under the leadership of Chief Dan Orbih to now fully assert itself .

“And in so doing we must choose our candidate, a well known man or woman , with an unmistakable and undeniable PDP DNA from any part of this great state .

“The process must be seamless with all stakeholders queuing behind the leadership and the candidate who emerges .The current situation may even demand a consensus candidate of the legacy coalition.

“That is the PDP tradition . That is who we are .

“This is the only way to reclaim our pride of place.”