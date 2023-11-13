Edo: Okpebholo’s community service will be replicated as governor in 2024 – Group

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the Edo State governorship election primary fixed for February 2024 by the Independent Nationa Electoral Commission (INEC), a socio-political organization, Esan Alliance Movement, (EAM) on Monday said that All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Senator Monday Okpebholo’s community and senatorial development would be replicated if he becomes the governor of Edo state come 2024.

They therefore called on the leadership and members of the party to ensure he gets the party’s nomination as they sid tyey were confident he would win the general election.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, the Coordinator of the group, Samson Okoduwa and Secretary Imade Osagie apealed to the leadership of the party to listen to the cry of people of Edo Central senatorial district and support the zone in producing the next governor in 2024.

The statement read “Our support for Senator Okpebholo popularly called ‘Akpakomiza’ is anchored on the fact that the federal lawmaker has shown commitment and capacity by embarking on laudable projects that have touched the lives of people of his constituency.

“His projects and programs in Edo Central before his election as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in February 2023 demonstrate his dedication to the well-being and development of the region.

“His multi-faceted approach, covering water supply, education, security, social sector, road construction, and electricity, reflects a comprehensive vision for community growth and empowerment.

“We are convinced that if given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state he will definitely change the narratives for the better.”