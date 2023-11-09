Edo APC LG chairmen carpets Obaseki’s seven years of administration

.they are blinded by ignorance – Nehikhare

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE eighteen local government area chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Friday took a swipe at the seven years of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki describing it as years of waste, woes and non-performance.

But in a swift reaction, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikare described the opposition party leaders as being blinded by ignorance and struggling to relegate the performances of the governor in the past seven years.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, the Chairman of the party in Ovia North East and Chairman of Chairmen, Oscar Aghedo said the Obaseki’s annual alaghodaro summit which means moving forward actual means alaghiyeke which means moving backward and tagged him as the worst governor of the state since 1999.

He said Obaseki’s successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s performance was so overwhelming that against all advice, Oshiomhole insisted he must be his successor and that the party had to succumb to the pressure from Oshiomhole and used his performance to get victory for Obaseki though narrowly but that seven years after, “It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf; that seven years down the lane it can conveniently be said and discussed that Edo State is fast becoming a failed State- seven years of torture, seven years of hardship, seven years of deceit, seven years of underdevelopment, seven years of infrastructural decadence, seven years of insecurity, seven years of failed promises, seven years of financial recklessness, seven years of indebtedness.”

Aghedo said “The wake and see Governor as he was nicknamed later dawned on the people that the name was only synonymous to destruction of properties rather than development. The yearly ritual of his program Alaghodaro which Edo people have now come to realize is actually the celebration of Alaghiyeke Government has not only been sustained by deceit but an avenue to siphon our common wealth. Nothing meaningful has been achieved by the jamboree in these past seven years, rather a continuous waste of taxpayers money.

“Edo people are wiser now and it is our common prayer that affliction should and will not arise the second time. The Era of SSA’s and other emergency empowerment is back again.

“We call on all well-meaning Edo people to reject this present deceit and let us return to the glorious days of our darling State where life was beautiful and enjoyable.”

Aghedo said people from the state have migrated to escape the hardships caused by the current government and called on the people to vote for an alternative government that would be provided by the APC in 2024.

But Nehikhare told Vanguard that Obaseki has fulfilled almost 100 percent of the promises he made to the people and that “Edo people have passed the stage where they just vote for someone, let them tell Edo people what they have in mind, what they want to do. In 2017, the governor made promises and if you go back the promises he made, you can testify that he has met 95 percent of these promises and that is the kind of government Edo people want, that when you make promises, you draw a road map and the road map is flowed to the later but when these party chairmen that are localized wherever they come from that cannot see beyond their noses, when they make statements, it is embarrassing to Edo people Edo people cannot be fooled by their ignorance.”