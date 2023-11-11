EDO 2024: The big leap with  Gideon Obhakhan

By Ikechukwu Chukwudi

In terms of developmental indices in Edo State, there is much more that can be achieved with the earnings and financial receipts due the state, but month after month and year after year, for the past nearly 8 years, inhabitants and indigenes alike have had no choice but to make do with what has become a PDP Administration that has left much more to be desired, presenting a mediocre scorecard thus far.

The Adams Oshiomole Administration broke the dawn of effective leadership and good governance in this Republic, where for the first time in Edo State, the government set up and structure was an assemblage of core professionals with a healthy blend of politicians, working with interests across the formal, informal and semi-formal sectors of the state, advancing the state for all to see.

The resulting effect was a breath of fresh air from the years of mediocre leadership occasioned by the Peoples’ Democratic Party, birthing new gains and beginning Edo State’s Progressive era.

The successess of the Adams Oshiomole Administration signified the modern day resurgence of the Ambrose Alli era where Education, Road Infrastructure, workers welfare and government credibility were celebrated.

As Oshiomole led the revival of Edo State, with him on the first line of action was Engr Gideon Obhakhan, who served over and beyond his calling as Commissioner of Education, pioneering the modern day educational reforms that defined the Oshiomole Era.

The nationally and international hailed performance of the former NLC President in his tenure as Edo State governor, drew the passionate affection of Edolites home and abroad, who were desirous of real and ideal continuity. Continuity to ensure that Edo State became planted firmly on the standard of integrity, innovation and a core sense of responsibility.

Continuity in the Obhakhan Engineered Educational reforms, amongst which projects were carried out, including the Forever Famed RED ROOF Era.

Unlike what was expected, the present administration has not led along those lines of fulfilling its expectation, deviating from the Edo Dream and halting the move of development which was only begging for continuity.

Edo people should themselves this question, if continuity had been established and the successes of the Oshiomole administration built on, would Edo State not have made its big leap to the summit of functionally credible states in the country?

In 2024 is another chance to take the big leap and make up for lost time, as we race against time to deliver good, credible and acceptable leadership for Edo State.

Engr Gideon Obhakhan ticks all the boxes that makes for a Governor who will engineer Edo State on the springboard towards taking the Big Leap that will define developmental indices in the state.

Engr Gideon Obhakhan opines that his aspirations is borne out of the need to really make Edo State Stand out by pioneering Agricultural Development and other areas, beyond the echoes of rhetorics and sloganization.

Engr Obhakhan effectively combines high intellect, professionalism and expertise, with a calm mein, tolerating disposition and a softness for people.

These are definite traits that are missing in the leadership standard of Edo State at the moment, but fortuitously, are found in huge deposits in Engr Gideon Obhakhan.

A very stable personality, with a devotion to the progressive fold, manifesting progressive and healthy conventional ethics, with an open mindedness only surpassed by the absence of a corrupt stigma to his name and persona.

The burden of choice rests first with members of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, who must seize the moment and endeavour to create a system that assures the party of a reward system for old and new members alike, as well as treating the legacies of the party’s founding fathers with positive proactive and complimentary actions.

The party must present a sellable and effective candidate.

Odds favor Gideon Obhakhan and places him at the top of all considerations, calculations and permutations.

Edolites will do well to identify and accept the gift of his aspiration, to set the stage for the Big Leap that will deliver A New Edo State.

Support Engr Gideon Obhakhan For Governor Of Edo State 2024.

Ikechukwu Chukwudi writes from Benin-City, Edo state.