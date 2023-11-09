Edo 2024: Obaseki’s anointed, Ighodalo declines comments on governorship ambition

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State’s alleged support of the governorship ambition of Mr. Asuen Ighodalo has taken a new twist as he evaded questions bordering on his ambition.

This development has given doubts to the genuine intentions of the outgoing Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ighodalo who is the Chairman, Board of Directors of ‘Alaghodaro’, a body set up by the governor to incubate ideas on how to develop the state in all facets, made the denial when he was asked to declare his stand on his speculated ambition while addressing journalists on the activities of the 7th edition of the annual Alaghodaro Summit which he said, would commence with a Women Conference in Benin City.

Ighodalo evasively replied that, “It’s only God that can answer that question,” concerning his governorship ambition.

Ighodalo, also Chairman of Sterling Bank and Nigeria Brewery Plc in his private capacity, said he was proud of the work and the achievements of the board of Alaghodalo in the last seven years, maintaining that the outfit is a fantastic innovation of governance that brings alternative views by way of recommendations.

Pointing out that while a substantial part of its policy recommended to the state government have been implemented or are being implemented, he stressed that “for countries to develop there must be consistency of policy and implementation.

According to him, “The only way to maintain the current momentum of development in the state is for the incoming government to ensure continuity of the Alaghodaro programme.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Board Chairman assured that Governor Obaseki was committed to fulfilling his campaign promise of rebuilding several burnt markets in the state before the end of his administration.

Giving a rundown of this year’s Alaghodaro programme, Ighodalo stated that it will showcase most of the achievements of the Obaseki’s administration in past seven years, including two panels discussion.

His words: “Some of the tourists will tour the Palace of the Oba of Benin, they will experience how life is in Edo. They will visit the Observer where the first copy of the paper will roll out tomorrow (today)”.

Besides, Ighodalo disclosed that past governors of the state would be recognised and given awards for their contributions to the development of the state, just as he said the programme would feature food fair, dinner, commissioning of Victor Uwaifo Entertainment Hub with one of best studios in the country, as well as music carnival.