Edo 2024: I’m the ‘home boy’ Edo needs, Shaibu declares 

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

….Says no one can stop his governorship ambition

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—DESPITE last minute cancellation of his earlier scheduled venue, Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, yesterday, declared to contest the 2024 Edo State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying he is the ‘home boy’ the state needs to move it forward, and that nobody can stop his ambition.

The sobriquet ‘home boy’ was recently coined by a chieftain of the PDP and a member of the Board of Trustee, BoT, Charles Idahosa, as a description of the kind of governor the state wants in 2024; somebody who would be familiar with the people, their lifestyle and their needs.

Shaibu, who declared at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, on Airport Road, in the presence of his supporters and some party leaders drawn from the three senatorial zones, and later commissioned his campaign office, told the leaders of the party in attendance that “as your governor, every allocation, grant, you will know; we will be transparent.”

Shaibu said if he wins the ticket of the PDP and goes on to win the governorship, his administration would be based on a five cardinal points, which include infrastructural development and economic diversification, education, sports, skills development, and job creation, healthcare and social welfare systems, agriculture, rural development, and poverty alleviation and security, environmental sustainability, and transparent governance.

Shaibu said he has been privileged to work with Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last seven years which had seen remarkable achievements and milestones “but there is still much work to be done.”

He said: “I am aware of the need by the greater Edo people for a more inclusive government, a government of the Edo people, by the Edo people, and for the Edo people. A government of individuals, who have been there and know the pains and wishes of an average Edolite.

“Since my foray into politics three decades ago, I have lived among you and you have loved me as your very own son.

“I have felt your pains at close quarters, sat with the elders to benefit from their words of wisdom, led the youth in many struggles for their rights, visibility and freedom, learned the intricacies of modern governance and built adequate service capacity.”

He said he was at the forefront when kidnappers struck at the Ubiaja and Igueben train stations early this year to ensure the release of the victims, risked his life for the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the people’.

“I have fought the good fight for you my people, along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory but I am thankful in all things.

“I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo people. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I be original Edo son, 100 per cent home boy.

“This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve, as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the PDP, in the upcoming 2024 election. I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.”

Some party leaders who were there declared their support for Shaibu. Sunny Okomayin from Edo North, said: “This is a step that will take us to Osadebay Avenue, don’t be intimidated; we have started, no retreat, no surrender.”

Speaking on behalf of Afemai Initiative Group, Tony Otsu said they would mobilise all their members in the PDP to ensure that Shaibu gets the ticket and mobilise for him for the general election.

Former State Woman Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, who defected to the PDP with Obaseki and Shaibu, Dr. Esosa Amadasun, said: “This is democracy, no man is God and no man should tell another man that you must not contest,” adding that she has been impressed by the conduct of Shiabu since his differences with the governor started.”

Shaibu has been at loggerhead with his boss over his ambition which the governor felt was ill-timed and that the way Shiabu was going about it was tantamount to betrayal and coup against him.

It was part of the reasons the office of the deputy governor was relocated from Government House.

Shaibu on a

mission to

destabilise PDP

in Edo

Meanwhile, one Salami Osazuwa, a member of PDP faction in support of Obaseki’s decision to support Esan Central to produce his successor, said Shaibu was just playing a spoiler,

He alleged that Shaibu was encouraged to join the governorship race in a plot to destabilise PDP in the state. He also claimed that plot was to create a division in Edo PDP in the suspicion that the governor had a preferred candidate and the need to stop the governor.