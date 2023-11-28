Edo 2024: I’ll defeat Obaseki’s candidate – Shaibu



The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has vowed that he will defeat the preffered candidate of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Shaibu made this vow in an interview on TVC Monday.

The deputy governor’s comment comes barely 24 hours after he officially declared his interest in competing for the People’s Democratic Party ticket in the forthcoming party primaries.

Shaibu, following his declaration, inaugurated his campaign office in Benin City, the capital of the state, with a large gathering of party supporters.



He said, “Definitely, I’ll defeat the so-called candidate of the governor, not because I have the power, but because Edo people want their own and I am their own. Edo people do not want importation; they want their own.

“The problem I have with the governor is that he has allowed certain individuals that have interest in governance to come between us.

“He is managing in his own style and the way he feels he can manage it. I am also managing it the way I feel I can manage it.

“When I said I was pressed, but not distressed, I understand the kind of intimidation and oppression I have gone through,” he said.