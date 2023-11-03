Edo 2024: I will hit the ground running as governor – LP aspirant

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Kingsley Ulinfun has said that he is the best person for the Labour Party (LP) to pick as its candidate and that he would win the election and from day one as elected governor, he would hit the ground running.

Ulinfun, who is also a philanthropist, assured residents of the state of accelerated all-round development which he said would be unprecedented in the state.

He made this known when he visited leaders of the Labour Party in the six local government areas of Edo North Senatorial Zone on a consultative and familiarization visit.

Ulinfun was accompanied on the visit by senatorial leaders, local government executives, and other leaders of thought within the party.

He said “The Labour Party is the party to beat in the next year’s governorship election and the party must bring out its best to wrest power from the ruling party that has shown that it lacked the capacity to give the dividends of democracy to the people. If the LP is serious about winning the election, I believe that I am the person that will give the party that victory so I am soliciting for your support and with your support, I will get the nomination of the party” he said.

Ulinfun is a consummate banker and financial expert with over 27 years of experience in the finance sector.

He is the immediate past CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tanzania Limited and currently, he serves as the Group Director/CRO, Enterprise Risk Management, for Oakwood Green Africa Limited, a holding company for the Bloom Bank Africa Group.