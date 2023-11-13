Edo 2024: Group galvanises members as Orbih declares group must produce next gov

As the bells continue to ring towards Edo 2024,Chief Dan Osi Orbih, the National Vice Chairman of PDP South-South Zone, held a crucial meeting with leaders of Legacy PDP from across the three (3) Senatorial districts of Edo State.

He tagged the meeting of various leaders from the legacy PDP and new PDP members as “LEGACY COALITION” and urged the leaders to put up a very strong spirit to ensure that PDP have a good, marketable, and acceptable candidate for next year gubernatorial election.

He affirmed his earlier held position that the ticket for Edo PDP 2024 Guber election is not for the highest bidder. He further said that the members and leaders of the LEGACY COALITION will decide who holds the ticket and flag of Edo PDP come 2024.

Statement reads, “Good afternoon very esteemed leaders and members of our great Party. I am extremely delighted to welcome you to this meeting.

“Election took place yesterday in the South-East in IMO, North-Central in Kogi state and South-South Bayelsa. I congratulate you in advance for our victory in Bayelsa South-South Zone. This has shown that with proper planning the party can win elections. I joined the campaign in Bayelsa and spent a few days there. Thank God our efforts were not in vain.

“Next is Edo Governorship election loading. If PDP must retain and win the governorship election, this powerful body now known as “Legacy Coalition” must produce the candidate. The group is made up of those who stood and laboured for the Party before Governor Obaseki joined us, and those who stood by the Governor when he was thrown out of APC, they followed him to PDP but sidelined after his re-election. These noble men and women of honour have joined us in our collective political objective of saving Party and winning the next gubernatorial election. Present here are former leaders of APC who came with the governor including APC former state Woman leader; Dr Mrs Amadasun, former elected council chairmen, and many others who could not make it to this meeting.

“We must produce a candidate that will address the challenges of our state. One who will identify with the people and make Edo State great again.

“The legacy coalition is built on very strong and solid foundation of love and unity of purpose where efforts and contributions of our members are recognised and honoured. That is why today one of the prominent leaders that came back to the Party with the governor, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has been nominated as BOT member representing South-South.

Now is the time to go back to our respective LGAs to work. According to INEC timetable, the process will start February, 2024. We must support and throw up delegates that cannot be compromised. Delegates that will support and vote legacy coalition candidate. A known member of the Party. A willing candidate who will not tell us he has been begged to contest, a Man who knows the problems of the state, not a visitor or stranger to us, a man who can tell us a story of what he has done for Edo State people with his past elevation… Not one who will constantly ask people to introduce themselves.

“I have heard stories of people boasting that they are prepared to spend money to compromise the process of nominating our candidate.

“By the grace of God and your support, the Edo State PDP ticket is not for sale. It is not for the highest bidder. On this we stand. God bless PDP, God bless Edo state, God bless Nigeria.”

Members and leaders of the now ‘Legacy Coalition’ who attended the meeting were very elated and promised they will go back to their respective wards to canvass an all inclusive effort to see that the resolve from the meeting is percolated down to the grassroots. There are plans to hold several other meetings before the Febuary, 2024 primary.