EDO 2024: Asom gets LP’s nod to vie for gov ticket

A renowned female pediatrician, Dr Angela Aburime Asom has joined the Edo State governorship race on the platform of the Labour Party, LP.

Already, she has received the nod of the LP in the state to vie for its governorship ticket.

With the entry of the medical doctor with over three decades of active and robust field practice, the number of female governorship aspirants on the platform of the LP in Edo State has risen to three.

Dr. Asom hails from the Edo Central senatorial district, which is highly favoured to produce the next governor of the state based on the existing unofficial zoning arrangement.

Apart from her achievements and pedigree in the healthcare industry, she is also a Philanthropist with contributions to various causes, from education to medical missions and healthcare development.

The upbeat Dr. Asom, surrounded by hundreds of her supporters, most of them dressed in branded attire to promote her ambition, stormed the LP state secretariat in Benin, last week, thrilling passers-by and other party enthusiasts at the secretariat with their songs and dances.

Edo LP officials led by the state party chairman, Mr Kelly Ogbaloi, received the aspirant and assured her of a level playing field, and restated the readiness of the party to take over the reins of government next year from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leadership.

Addressing journalists later, Dr. Asom expressed satisfaction with the red carpet reception accorded her as well as her entourage by the State Executive of the LP, disclosing that her Letter of Intent was received and okayed by the state party’s hierarchy.

She added that with the green light she received from the top hierarchy of the party to vie for the governorship ticket, nothing will stop her from coasting home to victory in the primaries.