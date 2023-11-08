Edo 2024: APC aspirant, Ojiezele remains people’s choice – Aide

Ojiezele

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABuja

AS 2024 off-season governorship election draws closer in Edo State, a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Augustine Ojiezele, has been declared by his media aide, Hon Hamza Auta Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary, as the people’s choice and best man for the job.

In a signed statement, Mohammed asserted that the APC governorship aspirant remains a symbol of integrity, while educational qualifications stand him out, and added that his commitment to the masses and support for the less privileged and widows is unparalleled.

Therefore, he called on Edo people to massively support Ojiezele’s aspiration ahead of the election, which according to him (Mohammed), throughout his career and public life, Ojiezele has consistently displayed a high level of honesty, moral principles, and ethical conduct.

He said: “His longstanding reputation for upholding the highest standards of integrity is evident in his professional achievements and commitment to public service.

“Educational qualifications play a pivotal role in effective governance, and Dr. Augustine Ojiezele greatly excels in this aspect.

“With a robust educational background, including advanced degrees in relevant fields, he possesses the necessary knowledge and expertise to tackle the complex challenges faced by the state in the 21st century.

“Ojiezele’s relationship with the masses is a testament to his deep connection and understanding of the issues they face daily.

“He actively engages with the people of Edo State, listening to their concerns, and incorporating their feedback into his campaign and policy platforms.

“By prioritizing the needs and aspirations of the masses, he seeks to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens, fostering a harmonious and responsive governance system.”