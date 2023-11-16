Editors conference: Tinubu, Amuka, Eno, others task media on factual, developmental news

•As Eze Anaba urges colleagues to promote good governance

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday declared opened the 19th Annual National Editors Conference, ANEC, of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with stakeholders tasking media heads to fight fake news and promote good governance against existential threats to the media.

L-R: Uncle Sam Amuka, Publisher/Founder, Vanguard newspapers and Chairman of Occasion; Alh Idris Malagi Minister of Information and National Orientation and Akwa Ibom state Governor, Umo Eno during 19th All Editors Conference in Uyo Akwa Ibom state Yesterday. Photo. Nwankpa Chijioke.

The conference, a gathering of over 300 editors, on the theme, “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media”, would in the next four days brainstorm and rub minds on important and topical issues, discuss them, and propose recommendations for way forward, while also taking stock on the dynamics of the media industry, current realities and way forward.

Declaring the event open, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister for Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagu, saluted founding fathers of the Nigerian press, showering encomiums on Alhaji Lateef Jakande for birthing the Guild in 1961.

“I also commend the present standing committee of the Guild, led by Mr Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, for its strides since the beginning of its tenure months ago.

”Noteworthy is the initiative of the first Lateef Jakande Annual Lecture held in Lagos in honour of the late sage, whose footprints in the profession as well as the political terrain remain indelible.

“We look forward to more of such efforts to make the present generation to learn from the ideals of our past heroes, in the drive to achieve a better society.

”The choice of the theme of this year’s ANEC, ‘Stimulating Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media,’ is an indication of the interest of the NGE in the search for a more enduring nation, as the economic situation is an issue that must be of concern to all.

“The strategic importance of inviting global and local institutions to partner the Federal Government towards the growth and development of Nigeria is commendable.

Tasks before the Guild

“The convergence of traditional and digital media provides us with new avenues to engage and inform the public. Let us, therefore, explore these tools in order to bridge gaps, amplify voices, and foster a more informed citizenry and inclusive society.

“Promoting discussions on stimulating economic growth in our country is a central focus of my administration, and needless to say, that we need the collaborative efforts of our information gatekeepers in this endeavour, which essentially aligns with our Renewed Hope Agenda

“Due to the economic impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, our administration has been taking all necessary measures to alleviate the resulting pain, through interventions that are designed to serve as palliatives in the short and medium-term, while we await the long-term benefits of these reforms.

“With the benefit of the foregoing, your role as a primary source of information and keeping the public informed about economic trends is, therefore, cut out for you. Timely and accurate reporting helps businesses make informed decisions, fostering a conducive environment for growth.

“I urge you to provide positive media coverage that can enhance investor confidence and attract the needed investments that fuel economic development in our county. The media’s role in portraying a favorable business environment contributes to the stability of financial markets.

“Due to your role in setting agenda for the government, the media on its own can advocate policies that promote economic growth and technological progress and follow up on these advocacy through robust engagement on your various platforms.

“As you are aware, we are faced with the proliferation of misinformation, disinformation and false narratives which threaten the fabric of our society, and it is our collective duty to combat this menace. Through fact-checking, responsible reporting, promoting media and digital literacy, we can fortify our defenses against the corrosive effects of fake news.

Amuka advises Guild

In his remarks, Vanguard Publisher and Chairman of the occasion, Sam Amuka-Pemu, noted: “The reason most of us who are not active members of your association are here is because of the respect we have for you.

”We didn’t have to come. One thing we all need to survive in this association, in this job we all do, we all need to give regard for ourselves.

“That is same regard you give people because you are recognized in the Nigerian constitution as the 4th Estate of the Realm. You have a job to watch over what the other three estates – Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary – are doing and to be able to do it well you must publish what is regarded as news.

“News has regards for itself by being truthful. I have this saying, ‘editing is knowing what to leave out’ and that is an enduring maxim in this association. To do a job well, you must know what to leave out. That’s what brings you the regard and respect you need.

“If many of us have been invited by the new design in this job, which is online association, most of us would not have bothered to attend, because many of them practice fake news. And what is fake news? Deliberately publishing something you know is not true. But you have a purpose, and that is to get attention.

L-R Debo Oshundun; Gbenga Adefaye, Former President, Nigerian Guild of Editors; Eze Anaba, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors; John , Publisher, Marketing Edge; Kazeem Akinreti Deputy Director, Digital Media, VON and Malagu Emmanuel, Publisher The newsroom. ng during the 19th All Nigerian Editors Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

“There is always a design and it is wrong, it does not help you, does not help your purpose, the fellow you want to damage. At least you should know that both of you are losers in that job. So for us to carry out that business, we should acknowledge where we are.

“Unfortunately for us, times have changed. The future is online and online is here already. In this hard times we are in, most people can’t afford to buy a copy of a newspaper. So, like it not, we have to live with what the circumstances today has brought us, that the online directs our work.

“Where are we now? Recently, one single sentence by power changed the life of all Nigerians. That sentence was, ‘fuel subsidy is gone’, stated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration day. And we are just trying to cope.

“Your job is to make the President and his government accountable to all of us. That’s why going through the hardship, all of us must work the tightrope by telling the truth, by respecting the government by respecting yourself, that is where we all are.

“In this business now, it is hardship for the hard copy newspaper. Many may not know, that for most of the people sitting here, those who work in the newspaper have not received salaries for quite a few months. It is not because the owner of the product don’t want to pay, but because they can’t pay because they are losing money but we have a job to do and will do our best to keep it.”

“How do we do it? Don’t give up your job or position to society as 4th Estate of the Realm. And to be able to do that well you must respect yourself first before you respect others you are supposed to watch over”

The host, Governor Umo Eno, who noted that the Nigerian media deserved commendation, said: “For the robust role it has played in demanding good governance, for working to strengthen our institutions, for the good job you have done, sometimes at grave risk to see to the deepening of our democratic culture and traditions, you need to be commended.

“As excited and proud of the great works you have done, there are, however, some areas that are very concerning. I want to plead with the media to engender a new template of reportage, one that is developmental-oriented, where our leaders are called to account without being overly obtrusive.

“No one desires a pliant media that act like the cheer-leaders to the government, but in trying to break the news, we should be careful not to break the fabric of the society. You need the nation first in order to freely practice your profession.

“Let me thank the media for the support we have enjoyed in our state, especially the Nigerian Union of Journalist, Akwa Ibom State Council, the Correspondent Chapel, the publishers of the local tabloids, the heads of electronic media, among others. They have all bought into our governance agenda, based on the ARISE Agenda”

L-R Jide Ajani, General Editor, Vanguard Newspapers; Adekunle Adekoya, Deputy Editor, Vanguard newspapers; Tunde Rahman, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media; Gbenga Adeshina, Publisher, DN Magazine and Wale Akinola, Editor, Sunday Vanguard during 19th All Editors Conference in Uyo Akwa Ibom state Yesterday. Photo. Nwankpa Chijioke

President of the Guild, Mr Eze Anaba, while welcoming participants to the event, said: “The editors and the media generally have important role to play in promoting citizens’ access to information, including on issues of the rule of law, governance, and economic development.

“An informed populace is the backbone of participatory democracy. Without access to information, this form of governance is not possible. Information allows the public to hold a government accountable by creating public awareness of the government’s conduct.

“It is for this reason the theme of this year’s annual conference is ‘Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media.’

”Economists, tech experts, and technocrats from within and outside the country, academics, among others, will examine burning issues, including the role of editors in shaping the narrative and stemming the challenges.

“The conference will also examine Nigerian media sustainability and the existential threat by the Big Tech and what we need to do in the face of the new reality. It will afford participants opportunity to discuss issues affecting the journalism profession and offer solutions that hopefully will enhance its robust practice in the country.

“This year’s conference will also witness the launch of NGF Editors Trust Fund. This is in fulfillment of the promise I made during the campaign preceding the last biennial election of the Guild.

”The Fund aims at empowering editors and other journalists through supporting and providing legal and general support to members.

“With no fewer than 300 media executives and senior editors, gathered here over the next few days, I dare say that Uyo is the place to be, and can’t wait to be out of the way, for the conversation to begin. It is also an opportunity to expand our networks and enjoy the hospitality of the people of Uyo, the Akwa lbom State capital.”