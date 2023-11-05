Economy: 2024 budget will make life better for Nigerians – Senate leader

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele has disclosed that Nigerians will begin to reap the fruit of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies from next year.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilesa, Osun state last weekend, he acknowledged that Nigerians are experiencing difficult times due to the global economic crisis, but stressed that President Tinubu has a grasp of the situation and understand what is required to make life better for Nigerians.

According to him, Nigeria economic is going through difficult times, but the President know what is to be done to pull it out of the woods.

“The budget of year 2024 is going to be a budget of reality, that of a renewed hope and a budget that will help re-chat our course as a nation.

“There is no doubting the fact that this is an unusual time in the life of our country, the entire global economy is in crisis and Nigeria is not an exception, but when the going gets tough, it is said that the tough gets going.

“Difficult as the times are, it is also a time that will show the ingenuity of leadership and we have a leader today, in the person of President Bola Tinubu, who I know has a scientific understanding of what is to be done and will do Nigeria proud and will bring to bear, his own intellectual acumen in ensuring that our issues are addressed so life could become more meaningful for Nigerians”.

Speaking on the expectation of the 2024 budget, the leader of the Senate said the proposal before the National Assembly has shown that it would not be business as usual.

“From the midterm expenditure framework that was sent to the National Assembly, it is obvious to us that it is going to be an unusual budget, a greater percentage was committed to capital development projects unlike in the past when so much percentage was committed to consumables. So, definitely, it is not going to be the same story again”, he said.