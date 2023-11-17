Economic hardship: Sanwo-Olu stresses need for tolerance among residents

…tasks religious leaders, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has raised concerns over the global harsh economic realities, saying the economic pulse in Lagos is palpable even as he tasked religious leaders in forming a positive mental state among residents amid challenges.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark on the occasion of the Year 2023 International Day for Tolerance, themed: The Role of Religion in Engendering a Positive Mental State in the Face of current economic realities,” on Thursday, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in Alausa, Ikeja.

The annual November 16 Day has been set aside by the United Nations General Assembly since 1996 to understand that tolerance is integral in society.

In his address, the governor, represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, noted that Lagos State as the commercial nerve-centre of sub-Saharan Africa is a melting point for diverse nationalities of different religions from all over the world, hence, the need for the emphasis on tolerance and mutual respect of opinions and differences among residents.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that this year’s celebration was quite significant considering the human dynamics and recent economic developments in the country and the world at large.

According to the governor, “As we are all aware, human beings are built up with different views, cultures, beliefs and leanings. Therefore, there is bound to be some level of disagreement but we are also enjoined to respect each other’s opinion, cultural and religious beliefs.

“I believe that the act of tolerating and respecting each other’s views has been the unifying force among people the world over.

“In Lagos State, a vibrant metropolis, is home to a rich tapestry of religious diversity. To this end, religious teachings offer a roadmap for navigating economic challenges, they instil a sense of purpose, fostering a mindset that transcends immediate difficulties and envisions hope and determination.

“The economic pulse in Lagos State is palpable, the role of religion emerges as a guiding force for sculpting a positive mental state amid the challenges of our current economic landscape, as we navigate the intricacies of fiscal uncertainties, the interplay between faith and mindset becomes a beacon of hope, resilience for individuals and communities alike.

“Concerning the current economic realities globally, you will agree with me that our lifestyle, worldview and global economies have not been the same.

“A lot of companies and organizations are greatly hit by the harsh being experienced while some businesses are merging or winding up as the case may be.

This reality is greatly impacting the mental state of all and sundry, some business.

“The state government in its social responsibilities has put measures in place to assist Small scale Medium Enterprises and Medium Scale Enterprises with soft loans and grants.

“As a government, the economic prosperity of our people is a top priority and we are determined to create the economy hub for all businesses.

“We have also appealed to corporates not to lay off staff. We are indeed faced with several health and economic challenges at this time but Almighty God has been benevolent to us in Nigeria generally and in Lagos State in particular coupled with the resilient spirit known to Lagosians.

“The state government has observed with a high sense of pride how residents have become resilient in fostering solidarity. The congregational spirit becomes a source of mutual support, a reminder that, in the face of economic uncertainties, we are not alone.

“It is obvious that religious principles in Lagos State often echo themes for compassion, generosity and social responsibility. These values become catalysts for positive change and mindsets even in the face of the economic downturn.

“It is quite commendable that Lagos residents are tolerant of one another. During this period, the state government was responsive enough to embark on a compassionate drive by distributing food relief materials to its residents irrespective of tribe, tongue or religious inclinations to cushion the effects of inflation.

“This is simply an act of tolerance. Let me reiterate and admonish our beloved people not to relent in supporting and understanding the efforts of the state government, we should be our brothers’ keeper and exhibit mutual respect for our diverse opinions, culture and religion.

“Furthermore, at this peculiar time, I want to implore that we exercise patience, tolerance and understanding among ourselves. The administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the goals and gains of the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda are vigorously pursued and delivered for the good and benefit of all and sundry.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed that his administration in the last couple of years has partnered with companies both local and international to shore up the economic value of the state, while also generating sources of employment for the people in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda.

“MDAs like the Ministries of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investments, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Wealth Creation and Employment amongst others, all have mandates through their programmes and activities to revive and reinvent the economy of the state by providing an enabling environment for investors and local businesses to thrive,” he added.

“I charge our religious leaders to preach tolerance, perseverance and complete trust in God for this trying economic period. We hereby seek your continued partnership, cooperation and endurance in this regard.”

Also, in his address, Agoro, stated, “This annual awareness programme, is believed to serve as a catalyst to keep educating and reminding us of the very need to, at all times, embrace tolerance in every sphere of our lives, considering the diversity in our race, religions, tribes, languages and culture.

“The theme highlights the relevance of religion in shaping the mental state of the people in the face of the current global economic hardship. This theme, I believe, has been carefully selected to, particularly, sensitize religious leaders all over the world, to the need to start living up to their callings and endeavour to always encourage their followers to, at all times, stay positive in the face of any situation, be it pleasant or otherwise.

“Our mental health is a very important part of our well-being because it controls our ability to operate physically, psychologically, emotionally and socially among others. Considering how much of a role our mental health plays in each aspect of our lives, it is important to guard and improve our psychological wellness using appropriate measures.

“Importantly, religion offers us more than a set of beliefs; it provides a lens through which we can find purpose beyond our immediate circumstances. Therefore, the strength of religious communities cannot be underestimated.

“Our respective places of worship should serve as vital support systems, nurturing a feeling of belonging and connection. Rather than becoming arenas for biases and unnecessary interference, these places should be sanctuaries capable of offering emotional and practical assistance, especially during unpleasant periods.

“It is crucial to consistently educate ourselves that the connection between religion and mental well-being varies individually. As such, it is imperative to honour and respect the diverse paths individuals take to discover strength and solace in challenging times.

“Eradicating prejudice from religious associations is vital, and achieving this goal requires the collaboration of religious leaders, considering their huge influence in the society.

“These mentors should, however, guide their followers impartially, without personal agendas or factional issues influencing their guidance, through that, a positive mental state would be developed in our society.

“Let us always be aware that religion plays a multifaceted role in cultivating a positive mental state in the face of various realities. Through teachings, community support, a sense of purpose, and coping mechanisms, religion can offer individuals a valuable anchor during times of uncertainty.

“Our faith remains a source of strength, enabling us to endure and persevere through various challenges.”

Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lolade Aina, commended Sanwo-Olu for his generosity and support which has been instrumental in hosting the event annually as well as the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for his firm support that has given the state remarkable successes in all ministerial programmes and activities of the ministry.