Ebube Nwagbo as girl-next-door

Ebube Nwagbo

By Benjamin Njoku

Sultry actress Ebube Nwagbo can better be described as a ‘girl next door.’ Unassuming, friendly and pleasant, I’m minding her business and her time.

In fact, since she made her acting debut in 2003, at the age of 20, starring in the movie “Arrested by Love” Ebube has enjoyed a smooth ride to stardom.

Even though she had been linked to a few dates, but in recent times, the curvy actress has been so private in everything that concerns her and her world. Perhaps, after her soured relationship with the ‘Limpopo’ crooner, Kcee years back, Ebube seemed not to have taken anything to chance again.

She has carried herself in a manner that has not only earned her respect, but also accolades from her fans and colleagues.

Being a daring actress, singer and an entrepreneur, Ebube portrays a picture of a true version of a sleeping beauty. Endowed with the right curves, height and infectious smile, Ebube no doubt has had her low and high moments as a celebrity. But one thing that cannot be taken away from her is the fact that she knows how to handle challenges when they come her way. She hardly reacts to criticisms and this is dignifying. The actress, however, believes in the saying that “silence is golden”, unlike most of her colleagues who would be all-out to join issues with their critics.

Some time ago, she sparked dating rumours with BBNaija’s ‘All Stars’ housemate, Pere Egbi, when she shared a photo of two of them, on Instagram, while hinting about the release of her new movie. But the actress was not bothered about the rumour. Meanwhile, despite delving into business few years back, Ebube’s fans have been worried, wanting to know what happened to her singing career. The actress once tried her hand at singing, releasing her debut gospel album which she rendered in Igbo ’Agam Ebegara Chineke Akwa’ with a hit track, ‘ Oge Ngozi Ebugo. Fans thought, Ebube would follow that path, but unfortunately, the actress switched off, and later, floated her Posh Hair product. And for anything, Ebube Nwagbo is in a class of her own. While she’s good at flaunting her curves on social media, causing head-turns, the Anambra State-born actress is not thinking of giving marriage a chance. Though she has expressed her fears about going into marriage unprepared, her fans, however, can’t wait to see their screen idol walk down the aisle with her dream man.