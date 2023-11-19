Ebereneyin, Khalil, Igho, others emerge winners at golf tourney

Some of the players at the Charity Tournament over the weekend, with Chukwuka Monye, Co-Founder, AGCare Foundation; SSG, Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu; and Mr. Ishmael J. Khalil, the winner in the men’s category; Ugbegu Igho, the winner in the women’s category.

The AGCare Foundation hosted its 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament themed “Know and Act on Your Family Health History”.

The event was held on Saturday, 18th November 2023 at the Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Delta State.

This year’s tournament focused on enlightening the public on the importance of knowing their family health history and taking active steps to improve on their health. A medical team from the AGCare Specialist Clinic Asaba conducted free medical tests for guests and participants, providing counsel to them on how to improve and optimize their health.

The Foundation hosted close to a hundred players to lunch and gave out medals and prizes to winners across various categories. Some of the winners were Vivian Ebereneyin for Best Net Ladies, Ishmael J. Khalil for Best Net Men, Ugbegu Igho for Best Gross Ladies, Henrietta Egbai for Vet Ladies, and Iweke Peter Udoka for Super Vet Men.

Speaking to reporters at the tournament, the Founder of AGCare Foundation, Chukwuka Monye said, “the aim this year was to raise awareness on family health history. The turnout was very impressive, and the feedback from the medical team showed that most people took advantage of the free checks to get tested.” He also highlighted that the Foundation would be investing more in health and wellness in the region, providing quality and accessible care to all.

The tournament was sponsored by well-meaning individuals and organizations such as AGCare Specialist Clinic, Landvext, Viorel Water, and CIUCI.