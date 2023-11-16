DSS still denying us access to Kanu – Family

Nnamdi Kanu

. Raises fresh concern over IPOB leader’s health

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again, alleged that the Department of State Services, DSS, is still shielding him from the family and his lawyers.

This is coming a week after the family raised similar allegation.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who raised the alarm Thursday, said he went to the DSS headquarters Abuja to visit the IPOB Leader but was stopped by the secret police from having access to him.

Prince Emmanuel who spoke with Vanguard said the family was no longer comfortable with the development.

He said that the attitude of the DSS was suspicious, while raising fresh concern over the state of his deteriorating health.

The family wondered why the DSS would brazenly be violating court order which authorized the family and Kanu’s lawyers to visit him twice a week.

Kanu’s family said the Nigerian Government should be held responsible if anything happens to their son “who is illegally detained against court orders”.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had earlier in a judgement, quashed all 15 counts of treason preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government.

It also ordered his immediate release, declaring that his arrest and extraordinary rendition from Kenya did not follow any known protocol.

The Court further ordered that Kanu should be returned to either Kenya or Britain where he was residing before traveling to the East African country.

Similarly, the United Nations Opinion on Human Rights had earlier said that Kanu should be released unconditionally, and those behind his abduction and rendition to Nigeria published.

Despite the court orders and UN opinion, the Federal Government has refused to free the pro-Biafra movement leader as he has remained in a solitary confinement at the DSS headquarters since June 2021.