Dry Season: FG to cultivate 500,000 hectares of irrigable land

The Federal Government said it planned to cultivate 500,000 hectares of irrigable land for dry-season farming as part of efforts to boost food security in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utse, disclosed this in Benin on Thursday when he inaugurated the 2023 dry season farming of the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA).

The minister therefore solicited the cooperation of state governments and communities to make land available to the 12 basin authorities across the federation to boost food production.

Utse declared the readiness of the ministry to partner with stakeholders and key into the president’s pronouncement.

Utse noted that the BORBDA had already begun the cultivation of about 700 hectares of land for this year’s dry-season farming.

The water and sanitation minister also noted that the Clay Pot Irrigation System (CPIS) and drip irrigation facilities available in the ministry would boost all-year-round farming for smallholder farmers.

“We are providing the water that is required to our farmers in line with the food security agenda of President Tinubu to try to make food available and affordable to Nigerians.

“I hereby call on other river basins under the ministry to immediately commence dry season farming across their catchment communities and work with local farmers to access water to improve their farming activities.

“We have access to water, which is critical to dry season farming, and we have the capacity and technical knowledge to assist local farmers; so I want our farmers to queue up for this opportunity to ensure food security for the country,” he stated.

The minister also used the occasion to unveil the Hydrological Year Book 2021 and 2022 of the Benin Owena River Basin Authority.

According to him, “hydrological data is necessary for planning, designing, construction, and management of water projects.

“It is also important for flood and drought forecasting and the construction of flood protection structures, given the persistent flood challenges experienced throughout the country.”

In his welcome address, the BORBDA Managing Director, Mr. Saliu Ahmed, noted that the basin authority had installed meteorological stations in eight locations.

He also said that 10 river gauging stations had been set up to provide accurate data for proper water management.

According to him, “some of the data obtainable in real-time from these stations include water level, temperature, pressure, and discharge flow, as well as wind speed, wind direction, barometric pressure, soil temperature, solar radiation, and soil conductivity, amongst others.”

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the access road to the headquarters of the basin to facilitate the smooth transportation of goods.