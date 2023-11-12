Drum Festival: Our plans to showcase Canada, Africa’s multi-ethnic, diverse culture — Akanni

By Dickson Omobola

The Convener of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival, Prince Segun Akanni, has said the Drum Online Media Incorporation will showcase the dynamism of African drums and Canadian multiculturalism for global unity, inclusivity and development during the 2024 festival’s second edition.

Akanni, in a statement, stated that this edition will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Britannia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, in collaboration with the Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development, GFHRSD.

He also stated that some of the activities for the second edition include a courtesy visit and interactive sessions with the Premier Of Ontario, Doug Ford; Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown; Mayor of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow; and Mayor Of Kitchener, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Akanni said as part of the strategic efforts to facilitate visa applications processes for invited guests, cultural icons and festival enthusiasts coming from different parts of the world, the Immigration Refugee And Citizenship Canada, having reviewed the application submitted to them for the registration of the second edition of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival, has accredited the festival with a special event code.

He stated: “There will be entertainment and other fascinating activities such as lecture presentations, art exhibitions, drum competitions, beauty pageant/ fashion shows, award presentations, cultural performances and other colourful mind-blowing side attractions.

“There will be exciting and new programmes and it will commemorate Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, which is held across major cosmopolitan cities in Canada every year.

“The Canadian Multiculturalism Day is a symbolic event that recognises, appreciates and celebrates Canada’s diverse and pluralistic structure as one of the premiere democratic settings in the world. Other activities lined up for the epoch-making festival include innovation of the inaugural Africa Media Nite Out, which is expected to honour and celebrate African journalists who have made remarkable contributions towards the growth and development of journalism in Africa. Those who have also promoted African societies by making them better for habitation.

“We hope to integrate this as one of the cardinal components of the annual event in Canada and with this kind of exposure, African journalists will experience the serene and harmonious haven that characterizes Canada’s multi-ethnic and diverse culture.”