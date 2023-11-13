Home » News » Driver crushes two LAWMA officials to death while evading LASTMA Raid
November 13, 2023

Driver crushes two LAWMA officials to death while evading LASTMA Raid

A driver, who is yet top be identified has crushed two female officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA to death, while attempting to escape a raid by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

An eyewitness said the two yet-to-be-identified women died on the spot.

The incident happened around the Charlie Boy bus-stop via Oshodi- Gbagada expressway in Lagos State on Monday.

The lifeless bodies of the cleaners were seen laid in a drainage channel as onlookers mourned.

The eyewitness said, “It was a ghastly accident; two LAWMA women were just knocked down by a Sienna vehicle while they were carrying out their duty.

“We don’t know what was wrong with the driver; he just drove straight here and hit the two women. It is such a pity.

“The driver has been arrested and handed over to the police.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of cars and commuters have been stuck in traffic for hours on the Oshodi-Gbagada motorway.

The bottleneck was further exacerbated when people stopped both routes of the motorway, causing a halt in traffic movement.

It was gathered that the influx of vehicles using the motorway lanes to get to their destinations created a traffic jam that detained several motorists.

However, according to reports, law enforcement authorities have arrived to prevent a disaster.

