Drake, Jennifer Lopez, others join Artists4Ceasefire appeal over Israel-Hamas war

Canadian star singer, Drake, and his American counterpart, Jennifer Lopez have joined several other artistes calling for a pause in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Also, Adam Lambert was among the Hollywood artists, who have stepped forward to endorse the call for a ceasefire.

According to Billboard, the entertainment celebrities have added their voices to the growing list of artists who have signed an open letter calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to back a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Thousands of people have lost their lives in Israel and Palestine since the Israel and Gaza war started on October 7.

With the conflict escalating and nearing a month, various organisations, including the UN, UNICEF, WHO, and Amnesty International, among many others, have urged for a ceasefire in order to save lives.

It was in solidarity, that these popular artists from Hollywood, including Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert, and others, have come forward in support of the ceasefire.

The letter they signed urged Congress and Biden to support a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The letter of Artists4Ceasefire was sent to the US President last week, urging them to get both Israel and Hamas to agree to a cessation of fighting in the three-week war.

The letter further added that more than 5,000 people have lost their lives in the last week and a half.

Regardless of religion or ethnicity, the actors said they regard all life as sacred and reject the killing of Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

The letter partly read, “We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.

“More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

They said the reason was to stand for freedom and peace for the people across the globe.

“Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed.”

“We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence, that we stood by and did nothing. As Emergency Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told UN News, ‘History is watching,'” it added.