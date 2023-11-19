Don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Akeredolu urges students, youths

— Use education as tool for liberation not employment

… We’ll revitalise NYSC, says minister

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, weekend, urged students in tertiary institutions and the youths, not to lose hope in Nigeria because of the present situation.

Akeredolu said this during the commemoration of this year’s International Student Day, Akeredolu, held in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Bamidele Ologun, the governor, also asked them to “view education as a mere pathway to job opportunities but as a tool for liberation that will impact society and personal growth.

While encouraging the students not to lose hope in Akeredolu, told them that “the glory of the nation rests on their shoulders by focusing on the unsolved problems and working towards a better future.

He said: “Let me use the occasion of this celebration to remind you that the time has come for you to begin to see education as a tool for liberation and not a tool to secure employment only.

“When education becomes a tool of liberation for you, you become creators of employment. You help society take the right path. You become refined, and you always give back positive vibes to society.

“Be assured that in this quest, we as a government will continue to support your dreams and bring them to reality. Be reminded that the glory of this nation rests upon your crests.

“Yes, many discouraging events have caused many of you to lose hope in our nation. But know now that the best way to celebrate the anniversary of a great revolution is to concentrate attention on its unsolved problems.

Also speaking during the event, the Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande, said that efforts have begun towards strengthening the NYSC scheme.

Olawande said that “the government is concerned with how to further create opportunities for youths in the country to ensure that they excel in their various fields.

“With the rate at which people are going out of school, the Ministry of Youth is trying to see how to revitalise and reform the NYSC so that the majority of them will not go out for one year and will have nothing to do.

“We want to make sure the NYSC will stand that if you leave after one year of NYSC, you can be engaged by NYSC itself to do something for them. A lot of skills and programmes are coming back.

“When you see what the Ministry of Communication and the Ministry of Blue Economy is doing now, We are going to have youths in agriculture, technology, entertainment, and sports. We are bringing all these together because we are going to need a youth that is working.”

Delivering a lecture titled ‘Embracing Failure: The Power of the First Attempt in Learning and Growing,’ the Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, urged the youths not to despair in the quest to strive for the best.

Represented by the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr Daniel Adekeye, the Vice Chancellor, said that “Nigerian youth, who are primarily students, must rise to the challenge of evolving a new Nigeria—a nation that depicts the lofty dreams of our past heroes.

“It is high time that Nigerian youth embrace their failures and our collective national failures by accepting responsibility and becoming alive to new ways of thinking, acting, and responding to national and global realities.

The Vice Chancellor said “It is imperative to avoid the temptation of losing hope when your attempts fail. Avoid despondency, vicious addictions, criminality, despair, and apathy.”