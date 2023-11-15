Don’t just spotlight others, brand yourself, PR specialist tells journalists

By Blessing Lawal

Public relations expert and media specialist, Canadian-based, Esther Ijewere, has tasked journalists to build and brand themselves even as they engage in bringing others to the spotlight.

Ijewere, who is the founder of Women of Rubies, made the charge as the guest speaker at the October media exposé, organised by the Female Freelancers Network, FFN, where she spoke on the theme: “Your Brand Your Worth”.

Ijewere, a brand consultant and a columnist with the Guardian Newspaper, Nigeria, at the online training, outlined nuggets that journalists should have. These include being proud to share your stories, dressing well, and building a network, including believing in yourself, among others.

Her words: “I always encourage people that while they are building as a journalist or a writer, your name should be a solution. How? By making sure you have a brand presence outside the space that you write for, that showcases your worth.

“Again, enhance your visibility, and be intentional about your media presence. This will increase your eligibility and credibility. Networking is also important. I found out that a lot of journalists are only friends with people in their caucus. Life is always evolving. And the knowledge you have today, if you do not amplify it, you are going to be stuck in a particular place.

“You also need to choose the right platforms to communicate your message. And invest in your brand. For instance, your visuals, graphics and writeup should be in sync.

“Storytelling is another thing in branding. We want to know your journey, your success, and your challenges. You have to continuously share them. Don’t be the journalists who spotlight others. Build yourself, and let people learn from you. It is very important when people google your name, they see a solution. Get optimized on Google, and LinkedIn. This increases your value and that way you are not being offered peanuts.

“A lot of us do not know that we are deserving of a whole lot. Do not focus on where you are comfortable, challenge yourself and take risks. Our appearance also matters. Regardless of what your purse is, make sure that the dress you are on is the energy people see before they hear your name. Above all, believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, people are going to use you.”

Mentorship

The media guru also tasked senior colleagues to constantly support the younger generation.

Encouraging young persons in the media industry will go a long way in reducing low self-esteem, and also make room for improvement.

Earlier on, the convener of FFN, Elizabeth Osayande, explained the reason for the theme of the media training.

According to her: “Many journalists are being undermined, and end up not having a fulfilled life during and after their active years in the profession.

“However, seeing what the likes of Madam Ijewere is doing brings hope that one can get fulfillment in cash, and kind for what they do.

“It is expected that this exposé will be an eye-opener for us as media persons to appreciate what we do, amplify our voices and be a positive change within and outside our environment.”

Expressing delights over the session, one of the participants, a radio presenter, and Managing Director, Flow Communications Company, Mrs. Florence Ifechukwude Okah-Avae, noted that she learned so much about branding.

“I had a great time listening to Madam Ijewere. Her session was an eye-opener, especially in the area of having a support system for the younger generation of journalists,” she said.

The training which had the presence of Vanguard Woman Editor, Mrs. Morenike Taire, had participants from Scotland, US and Nigerians in attendance.