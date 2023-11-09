Don’t ground Nigeria’s economy with strikes – Oluwo charges NLC, TUC

Oluwo of Iwoland

…seeks chance for Tinubu to rejig economy

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has charged the organised labour in the country, especially The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, not to ground the country’s economy by weaponising strikes.

The monarch also urged the labour unions to give President Bola Tinubu the benefit of the doubt to rejig the nation’s economy rather than embarking on strike action intermittently.

Speaking at the 2023 God’s Festival held at his palace in Iwo, Osun state, he stressed the need for all stakeholders in the country to support the President’s resolve to return Nigeria’s economy to the path of prosperity.

According to him, the monarch, NLC and TUC should be patient so that we can have a clear path to move the country forward. We are talking to the president because we are close to our people.

“The organised labour needs to keep the president on his toes, they need to remind him of his responsibilities. They should not just ground the economy with strikes. Labour unions should hold the government accountable rather than acting like an opposition. They should make the government hear the hues of Nigerians.

“If this government does something wrong I will be the first person to criticize the President or any Governor, nobody can dethrone me, you can see that I am celebrating God who is undeterminable.

“I trust and I believe that this present government of Bola Tinubu meant well for Nigeria. He has taken the bull by the horns. Many have led the country and lack the boldness to do what he did by removing the fuel subsidy. This is just a temporary hardship, subsidy is not for the poor man. No country in the world subsidizes fuel, what should be subsidised is housing and transportation. “, he added.

Also speaking the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi said, “If our past leaders had been removing the fuel subsidy gradually, it would not have a harsh effect the way it does now. I have the belief that Tinubu will improve the economy of the nation and perform more than our expectations. We need to pray for him, it is not healthy to throw abuses on him.”