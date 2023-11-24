Don’t forget your supporters in Rivers, Bayelsa – Arewa leader tells Tinubu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has expressed worries with some of the appointments so far made by President Bola Tinubu from Rivers, urging him not to ignore his primary supporters there and Bayelsa state.

Saidu said the way the president was going it was like he had forgotten some of his original supporters who laboured tirelessly for him at a time some others were aspiring for his position.

Continuing, he said the president should remember people like Senator Magnus Abe in Rivers, Ebitimi Amgbare in Bayelsa state and several others who believed in him and worked to build political base for him in the two states.

“Tinubu should not ignore his key supporters in Rivers and Bayelsa states. They supported President Tinubu and worked for him.

“They fought us because of Tinubu now Tinubu is appointing those who fought his primary supporters for supporting him. We mobilized for Tinubu. Let us let Tinubu know that some of his appointments in Rivers and some other places are to his detriment. He is abandoning those who fought for him.

“People who fought for Tinubu in Rivers and Bayelsa are not getting attention. This is not fair.

“He should not ignore those who did all the leg work for him in Rivers and Bayelsa.

“We can’t stop President Tinubu from making his appointments but we will tell him the truth. Those who recommend to you for appointment contested the presidency against you. It was when they failed they came back to you. We are saying this because of tomorrow.

“I believe in Tinubu and supported him. So I am advising him not to ignore his foundational supporters. You can’t bank on those who contested against you and only turned around to support you when they couldn’t get their party’s ticket.

“I tell you this that those he is empowering today cannot deliver him in the next election.

He should not forget his primary supporters.

“He should also know that people like Senator Magnus Abe and Ebitimi Amgbare stood for him from day one”.

Saidu also recalled the massive support northerners in the south gave Tinubu when he contested, stressing that the media records were still there on the internet to confirm.

“Northerners in the south gave Tinubu massive votes. The way he is making his appointment we are confused. We the ordinary people know the people that voted for him. We know how the election went.

“I know the insult I got for supporting Tinubu, my newspaper stories are there. Just google Alhaji Saidu on Tinubu and you see how I campaigned for him. I spent to mobilize my people across the south for him.

“I led Arewa in the south to Tinubu in Abuja after the election. His brother received us because he was indisposed when we came.

“All I am saying is that Mr President should not forget his original supporters. People like Senator Abe in Rivers, Amgbare in Bayelsa should be remembered. And we northerners in the south should also be remembered.”