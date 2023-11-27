Don’t discredit ex-president Buhari’s achievements — Group tells critics

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A group, Protectors of PMB Legacy, has said it is unfair to say former President Muhammadu Buhari did nothing to move the country forward during his eight-year administration.

According to the group, a website chronicling Buhari’s achievements has been launched. It encouraged Nigerians to visit the website and judge Buhari by themselves.

The coordinator of the group, Mohammed Ajiji, in a statement, said, “We are being compelled to address some claims asserting that the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari has not achieved anything during its tenure.

Such assertions are not only misleading but also disregard the numerous accomplishments documented on the PMB scorecard website. We were actually blown away when we stumbled on the site and discovered the quantum of projects executed by the PMB administration.

“Contrary to the misinformation being circulated, the Buhari administration has made significant strides across various sectors, contributing to the overall development and progress of Nigeria.

“We encourage all concerned citizens and members of the media, musicians, political critics, and other interest groups to visit the PMB scorecard website, which meticulously outlines and provides transparent insights into the achievements of the government.”