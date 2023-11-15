Gov Umo Eno

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday urged journalists to engender good governance in their news reportage to advance Nigeria’s democracy.

“In trying to break the news, don’t break the fabric of the society. We need the society,” Eno said at the 19th All Nigeria Editors Conference in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had the theme: ”Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media”.

The governor said: “I want to plead that you use engender a new template of reportage, one that is development-oriented, where our leaders are called to account without being overly obtrusive.

” You need the nation first to freely practise your profession.”

He said that his administration was open to constructive criticisms and committed to driving a narrative of governance focused on making the state residents reap the dividends of democracy and build trust in government.

Eno praised the media for support for his administration.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for his efforts so far in governance and prayed to God to guide him.

“May God bless our dear nation, Nigeria, and continue to give our president and commander-in-chief more wisdom to lead our nation.

“In the process, there will be fulfilment of the dreams of our founding fathers to have a powerful, united and prosperous nation,” he said. (NAN)