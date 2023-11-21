Don’t be partisan, Fubara charges New CP

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

By Daniel Abia

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged the new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu to bring to bear his depth of experience and be thoroughly professional in fighting crime and criminality in the State.

Governor Fubara reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly to ensure the peace and development of the State as a leader who is for all and not for any particular person.

The governor gave the charge on Monday when he received on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, CP Olatunji Disu, who had assumed duties as the 45th commissioner of police in the State.

“Your experience, your knowledge, all shows that at this particular time in our dear State when insecurity is being propelled because of mismanagement of a particular situation we’ve found ourselves in this kind of quagmire, we believe that you’re coming, not just as a new person but somebody who already understands Rivers State, is going to be an added advantage for us. And I want you to be professional.”

Governor Fubara promised continuous support of the state government to strengthen the capacity of the police to discharge its responsibility.

“As you support the dream and aspirations of our president on his Renewed Hope Agenda, know that the state government has a listening ear. The government will not request anything abnormal. The only thing the government will request is to fight crime justly, and be fair to all.”

In his address, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu assured of adopting a proactive policing strategy that will deplore efficient surveillance, and mutual trust within the rank and file and from members of the public in protecting life and property.

CP Disu further assured the governor that he will devote his time to the task of making sure that there is an atmosphere of peace wherein Rivers people feel safer while making it difficult for criminals to operate.