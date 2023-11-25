‘Don’t be eager to trust people’, Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, announces marriage crash

Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, announced the end of his marriage in a post on social media.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram account, Isreal DMW shared details of how he met his estranged wife, Shelia, in February 2022, adding that she moved out of his house on August 8, 20923.

He also claimed that some months after the wedding, Shelia started ‘showing her authentic self’ and wanted to set standards for him.

His words: “Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastor’s daughter, a member of the same Winners Chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Don’t be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at any time.

“People can be very ungrateful and deceptive. I met Sheila on February 19, 2022. We became friends, which later became intimate.

“She told me she would only lose her virginity to the man that would marry her since her Ugep, Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, had earlier married two different men, with two kids, before marrying her father and that she was overdue at 21 for marriage.

“We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. I immediately upgraded her unkept situation by giving her 300k and replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k with a new iPhone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than two weeks.

“I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max with a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she uses to slay. I did a lot of shopping for her.

“Bought her clothes and bags, including expensive human hairs she’s using without sleeping with her then. I later proposed, and she fully accepted. We later did a legal introduction to traditional and white weddings in Benin City.

“Sheila immediately changed by showing her authentic self after our wedding and wanting to set standards for me. She now felt she was blown as Juju’s wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when I met her.”

Israel DMW also stated that his wife accused him of being a slave to his boss, Davido.

He said, “Sheila, would always enter my oga’s dm to discredit me. She keep showing everyone my Oga’s chatt, that oga, doesn’t like me at all. That oga said he’s even tired of me. I was fulky the one that even introduced her to oga. I was the one who told oga to start following her back on ig.

“People, should be careful of Sheila and her parent. They are fully gold diggers. They fully extorted me. They want to look another highest bidder to sell dia daughter to again.” (sic)

The pair got married in October 2022 in Edo State.