Don’t be caged, speak truth to authorities, journalists told

— As Ondo NUJ marks 2023 Press week

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Presiding Pastor of the New Covenant Church, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Rotimi Fagboyegun, has advised Nigerian journalists to continue to be the voice of the masses and always speak the truth to the authorities.

Rev. Fagboyegun advised the thanksgiving service to mark the 2023 Press Week of the Ondo Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said that journalists should “continue to be the light of the world that would illuminate the society and correct the ills of the society.

According to him “Journalists are the voices of the masses so, it’s important you carry out your duties diligently and must not be silent while carrying out your duties, you need not be caged but speak the truth always.

Fagboyegun prayed for wisdom and understanding for journalists, in carrying out their duties and prayed for the strength to carry on with the strength to build a better society.

Also speaking, the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, charged journalists and media practitioners with professionalism and high ethical standards in the discharge of their duties as the conscience of the society.

Justice Akeredolu said that the role of journalists is very critical in any developing country and cannot be overemphasised.

The retired judge noted that both the governed and the government rely solely on the media for information to better the society, to correct and to develop the society.

She advised them to always be guided by the ethical values of journalism including core values which include, objectivity, accuracy, independence, impartiality, humanity and accountability.

Akeredolu maintained that the ethics of the profession of journalism remain sacrosanct, saying that practitioners must not lose sight of the ethics of their profession.

She advised journalists to always be on top of their jobs whenever they found themselves, urging them to always report with the fear of God which is the beginning of wisdom, admonishing them to shun corruption or Inducement.

Akeredolu prayed for protection for all journalists in the cause of their duties, urging them to always be the light of society through their balanced reportage.

She advised them to be impartial and ensured that they held government and individual accountable in their duties.

According to her ” Be conscious of the huge responsibility put on your shoulders by the Nigerian Constitution, which is holding government accountable for its actions and serving as the voice of the people.